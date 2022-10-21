"$10,000 fine and loss of 50 owner points for unapproved equipment" - Fans react to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s uninvited guest

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s foray into the world of NASCAR team ownership and management has been one of the avenues that the former NASCAR Cup Series driver has seemingly excelled at. Along with being a budding entrepreneur, Earnhardt Jr. is the driving force behind JR Motorsports, a team in the junior NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Last weekend's Alsco Uniforms 302 saw the Mooresville, North Carolina outfit sweep the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a top-three finish for all three of its drivers. Josh Berry took a trip to Victory Lane at the 1.5-mile-long track while teammates Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier finished in P2 and P3 respectively.

Upon the team's departure from the vast deserts of Sin City and the surrounding area, team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to Twitter to notify fans of a rather unusual discovery in the team's hauler upon reaching North Carolina.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. @DaleJr The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not. The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not.

According to the 48-year-old's tweet, a possum was found under one of the car's hoods being transported in the official team hauler. Often found in dry and arid climate conditions such as Las Vegas, the unexpected visitor seemingly got into one of the cars in Sin City and completed the journey to the team's official headquarters and shop in North Carolina.

As always, fan reactions flooded in on Earnhardt Jr.'s tweet, some being funnier than others.

"$10,000 fine and loss of 50 owner points for unapproved equipment"

"New shop cat"

"NASCAR is probably already working on a rule book update for this"

"You have to drive him back to Vegas now, right?"

"This is the Dale Jr Download Podcast mascot. No, you can't reject the idea, it's official."

"Probably eating Noah’s throw up"

"Well I guess what happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas"

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s new team member also drew GIFs and pictures from the fans

After finding an unexpected guest under one of the JR Motorsport Xfinity Series cars being transported from Las Vegas to North Carolina, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and fans of the NASCAR Hall of Famer did not hold back on making humorous jokes and comebacks at the 48-year-old.

Some of the fans' reactions were funnier than others, as always:

"Thought the engine sounded a little funny."

"Shop mascot?"

"This is AJ. He rode in an RV wheel well just to be rescued by us from a camping lot before the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race."

“That's right, I did...!"

NASCAR goes live from Miami-Homstead Speedway next weekend for the Dixie Vodka 400.

