NASCAR 2022: How much prize money does Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway carry?

After 33 action-packed race weekends in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series is now in Florida for its eighth playoff race of the season.

Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400, the second race of the Round of 8, is expected to be incredibly exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the first time this year at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Playoff drivers who will take the grid for Sunday’s Cup race will be racing to win the 400-mile-long race.

Dixie Vodka 400 can be enjoyed live on NBC and MRN on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 2:30 pm ET.

36 drivers, including non-playoffs as well as playoff drivers, will also be competing for monetary incentives on Sunday. This year, the Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway boasts a prize pool of $7,342,738, the Xfinity Series will reward drivers with $1,392,256, and Camping World Truck Series will reward drivers with $721,227.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass took to Twitter to reveal the prize money that is up for grabs at the Homestead-Miami Speedway across the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series. He wrote:

“Purses for Homestead weekend (includes payouts for all positions, all payouts per-race for charter teams plus their three-year historical $$, contingency awards, contributions to year-end pts fund, etc): Cup: $7,342,738 Xfinity: $1,392,256 Truck: $721,227”

On October 22, 2022, the NASCAR Cup Series action at the 1.5-mile-long oval track will begin with practice at 10:05 am ET followed by qualifying at 10:50 am ET. Both the practice and qualifying races will go live on the NBC Sports app.

Drivers who advanced into the Round of 8 include Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Christopher Bell.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

Heading to Homestead-Miami Speedway, Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick occupied the top position on the board as the favorite. The #8 Chevrolet driver has odds of +700 to win Sunday’s eighth playoff race, according to Vegasinsider.com.

Denny Hamlin has the second-highest betting odds of +800. He is followed by Ryan Blaney at +900 odds, Kyle Larson at +1000, and Joey Logano at +1000 in the top-five highest betting odds to win Sunday’s race.

Don't forget to catch the NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23, 2022.

