Create

NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 20, 2022 07:50 PM IST
NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400
NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400

Dixie Vodka 400 marks the 34th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the eighth race of the NASCAR playoffs.

The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, October 23, at 2:30 pm ET at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The 1.5-mile-long oval track features 18 to 20 degrees of variable banking and 3 degrees on the front and back stretch.

A total of 36 drivers will be contesting over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long oval track in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 24th annual race hosted by Homestead-Miami Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Let's have some fun in the sun. ☀️@HomesteadMiami | #NASCARPlayoffs https://t.co/IYERGFPsjj

Drivers who are in a battle to win the 2022 championship include William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Christopher Bell. Meanwhile, Joey Logano secured his spot to advance into the season finals with last week’s win and only the top 4 drivers will advance to Championship 4 of the NASCAR playoffs.

Heading to Homestead, Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick has the top betting odds, at +700, to win Sunday’s race, according to Vegasinsider.com.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-best odds of +800 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney at +900 odds, Kyle Larson at +1000, and Joey Logano at +1000 in the top-five highest betting odds to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400.

Odds are @Blaney has to get it done at @HomesteadMiami or @MartinsvilleSwy. #NASCARPlayoffs https://t.co/hXin08r3nq

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, who won last year’s Dixie Vodka 400 has the fifth-highest betting odds of +12000. He will look to defend his title this weekend.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400

Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. Tyler Reddick, +700
  2. Denny Hamlin, +800
  3. Ryan Blaney, +900
  4. Kyle Larson, +1000
  5. Joey Logano, +1000
  6. Chase Elliott, +1000
  7. Ross Chastain, +1000
  8. Kyle Busch, +1200
  9. Christopher Bell, +1200
  10. William Byron, +1200
  11. Martin Truex Jr., +1200
  12. Kevin Harvick, +1800
  13. Bubba Wallace, +2000
  14. Chase Briscoe, +2500
  15. Noah Gragson, +3000
  16. Daniel Suarez, +3000
  17. Austin Cindric, +4000
  18. Michael McDowell, +5000
  19. Erik Jones, +5000
  20. A.J. Allmendinger, +5000
  21. Chris Buescher, +8000
  22. Brad Keselowski, +8000
  23. Austin Dillon, +8000
  24. Ty Gibbs, +10000
  25. Justin Haley, +10000
  26. Aric Almirola, +10000
  27. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. +10000
  28. Harrison Burton, +25000
  29. Ty Dillon, +50000
  30. Cole Custer, +50000
  31. Landon Cassill, +100000
  32. J.J. Yeley, +100000
  33. Cody Ware, +100000
  34. B.J. McLeod, +100000
  35. Corey Lajoie, +100000
  36. John Hunter Nemechek, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 can be viewed on NBC and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag C
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...