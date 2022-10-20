NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Dixie Vodka 400 marks the 34th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the eighth race of the NASCAR playoffs.

The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, October 23, at 2:30 pm ET at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The 1.5-mile-long oval track features 18 to 20 degrees of variable banking and 3 degrees on the front and back stretch.

A total of 36 drivers will be contesting over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long oval track in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 24th annual race hosted by Homestead-Miami Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Drivers who are in a battle to win the 2022 championship include William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Christopher Bell. Meanwhile, Joey Logano secured his spot to advance into the season finals with last week’s win and only the top 4 drivers will advance to Championship 4 of the NASCAR playoffs.

Heading to Homestead, Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick has the top betting odds, at +700, to win Sunday’s race, according to Vegasinsider.com.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-best odds of +800 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney at +900 odds, Kyle Larson at +1000, and Joey Logano at +1000 in the top-five highest betting odds to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, who won last year’s Dixie Vodka 400 has the fifth-highest betting odds of +12000. He will look to defend his title this weekend.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400

Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Tyler Reddick, +700 Denny Hamlin, +800 Ryan Blaney, +900 Kyle Larson, +1000 Joey Logano, +1000 Chase Elliott, +1000 Ross Chastain, +1000 Kyle Busch, +1200 Christopher Bell, +1200 William Byron, +1200 Martin Truex Jr., +1200 Kevin Harvick, +1800 Bubba Wallace, +2000 Chase Briscoe, +2500 Noah Gragson, +3000 Daniel Suarez, +3000 Austin Cindric, +4000 Michael McDowell, +5000 Erik Jones, +5000 A.J. Allmendinger, +5000 Chris Buescher, +8000 Brad Keselowski, +8000 Austin Dillon, +8000 Ty Gibbs, +10000 Justin Haley, +10000 Aric Almirola, +10000 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. +10000 Harrison Burton, +25000 Ty Dillon, +50000 Cole Custer, +50000 Landon Cassill, +100000 J.J. Yeley, +100000 Cody Ware, +100000 B.J. McLeod, +100000 Corey Lajoie, +100000 John Hunter Nemechek, +100000

The live telecast of Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 can be viewed on NBC and MRN.

Poll : 0 votes