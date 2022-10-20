NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Dixie Vodka 400 marks the 34th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the eighth race of the NASCAR playoffs.
The green flag is set to drop on Sunday, October 23, at 2:30 pm ET at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The 1.5-mile-long oval track features 18 to 20 degrees of variable banking and 3 degrees on the front and back stretch.
A total of 36 drivers will be contesting over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long oval track in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 24th annual race hosted by Homestead-Miami Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.
Drivers who are in a battle to win the 2022 championship include William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Christopher Bell. Meanwhile, Joey Logano secured his spot to advance into the season finals with last week’s win and only the top 4 drivers will advance to Championship 4 of the NASCAR playoffs.
Heading to Homestead, Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick has the top betting odds, at +700, to win Sunday’s race, according to Vegasinsider.com.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has the second-best odds of +800 to win this weekend’s race. He is followed by All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney at +900 odds, Kyle Larson at +1000, and Joey Logano at +1000 in the top-five highest betting odds to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400.
Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, who won last year’s Dixie Vodka 400 has the fifth-highest betting odds of +12000. He will look to defend his title this weekend.
Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400
Here are the odds for all 36 drivers competing at Homestead-Miami Speedway:
- Tyler Reddick, +700
- Denny Hamlin, +800
- Ryan Blaney, +900
- Kyle Larson, +1000
- Joey Logano, +1000
- Chase Elliott, +1000
- Ross Chastain, +1000
- Kyle Busch, +1200
- Christopher Bell, +1200
- William Byron, +1200
- Martin Truex Jr., +1200
- Kevin Harvick, +1800
- Bubba Wallace, +2000
- Chase Briscoe, +2500
- Noah Gragson, +3000
- Daniel Suarez, +3000
- Austin Cindric, +4000
- Michael McDowell, +5000
- Erik Jones, +5000
- A.J. Allmendinger, +5000
- Chris Buescher, +8000
- Brad Keselowski, +8000
- Austin Dillon, +8000
- Ty Gibbs, +10000
- Justin Haley, +10000
- Aric Almirola, +10000
- Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. +10000
- Harrison Burton, +25000
- Ty Dillon, +50000
- Cole Custer, +50000
- Landon Cassill, +100000
- J.J. Yeley, +100000
- Cody Ware, +100000
- B.J. McLeod, +100000
- Corey Lajoie, +100000
- John Hunter Nemechek, +100000
The live telecast of Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 can be viewed on NBC and MRN.