NASCAR 2022: When does the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway qualifying and race start? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Homestead, Florida this weekend for Dixie Vodka 400, which will be held at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The green flag will drop at 2:30 pm ET on Sunday, October 23, 2022, and the event will be telecast live on NBC and MRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 10:50 am ET on Saturday, October 22, 2022, and can be enjoyed on the NBC Sports app.

Sunday’s race will consist of 36 drivers who will compete for over 267 laps on the 1.5-mile-long oval track, resulting in a 400-mile race. It features 18 to 20 degrees of variable banking and 3 degrees on the front and back stretch.

William Byron, the driver of the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, won last year’s Dixie Vodka 400 and will be looking for back-to-back wins this Sunday.

Drivers who are in the battle for the 2022 championship include Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, and Christopher Bell. Meanwhile, Briscoe, Byron, Bell, and Blaney are below the cut-off line ahead of Sunday’s race.

Where to watch NASCAR's Dixie Vodka 400 qualifying and race at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

Here is the telecast schedule for this weekend’s Cup Series event at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Saturday, October 22, 2022

10:05 pm ET: Dixie Vodka 400 practice race

10:50 am ET: Dixie Vodka 400 qualifying race

Sunday, October 23, 2022

2:30 pm ET: Dixie Vodka 400

The 2022 Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway will air on NBC and MRN. Live streaming for the eighth playoff race will be available on the NBC Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network hold the broadcasting rights for the remaining races of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series season. As a result, all the action in Florida, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on MRN and the NBC Sports app, while the main race will be live on NBC as well as NBC Sports.

You can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the weekend in Florida.

