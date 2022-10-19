NASCAR 2022: Full weekend schedule for Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead–Miami Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400 will take place on Sunday, October 23, at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The eighth race of the NASCAR playoffs, which is also the second race of the Round of 8, will be broadcast on NBC and MRN at 2:30 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the second race of the 2022 NASCAR season in Homestead, Florida, and will host the Next Gen car for the first time this season. The track features 18 to 20 degrees of variable banking and 3 degrees on the front and back stretch.

Homestead-Miami Speedway opened in 1995 and currently hosts races for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series. It is back in the Cup Series playoffs for the first time since Homestead-Miami Speedway hosted the 2019 championship race.

The 36 participating drivers in Sunday's Dixie Vodka 400 will compete over 267 laps. The drivers who made the Round of 8 were Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Briscoe. Meanwhile, Logano secured his Championship 4 spot with last week’s opening race of the Round of 8 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The 34th Cup Series race practice and its qualifying race will be held at the 1.5-mile-long oval track on the same day, i.e., October 22, 2022. The Cup Series weekend will start with Saturday’s practice session, followed by a qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run, which will then conclude with Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400.

The 36 drivers will be split into two different groups. Just like every other qualifying race, the division will be based on an odd/even order to determine the drivers' starting positions for the second race of the Round of 8.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won the Dixie Vodka 400 in 2021 and will be looking to make back-to-back trips to Victory Lane here.

Full weekend schedule for the 2022 NASCAR Dixie Vodka 400

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and main race schedule for this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Friday, October 21, 2022

4:00 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series practice

4:30 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series qualifying

6:05 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

6:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday, October 22, 2022

10:05 am ET: Cup Series practice

10:50 am ET: Cup Series qualifying

1:00 pm ET: Baptist Health 200

4:30 pm ET: Contender Boats 300

Sunday, October 23, 2022

2:30 pm ET: Dixie Vodka 400

Catch the adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23, 2022, at 2:30 pm ET.

