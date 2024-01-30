“100”: Denny Hamlin’s kids share how many races the JGR driver should win in his NASCAR career 

Netflix has released its highly-anticipated docuseries "NASCAR: Full Speed," with of the sport's most talked about drivers, Denny Hamlin, among the many stars of the show.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is one of the greatest drivers in the Cup Series yet to win a championship. The #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver will once again try to win the ultimate prize in stock car racing in the upcoming 2024 season.

With over 50 wins to his name over his illustrious career in the sport, one of many sneak peeks into the Florida native's life comes in the form of his daughters being critical of his racing statistics.

In an excerpt from the docuseries, shared by Denny Hamlin on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the driver can be seen spending time with his two daughters while discussing how many wins he should ideally have.

Molly Hamlin starts the conversation by asking her dad on the number of races he has appeared in, saying:

"How many races have you done?"

After hearing her dad's reply of 600 races, the youngest Hamlin commented:

"That's too many!"

Denny Hamlin follows up his daughter's questions with how many they think he should win, to which they reply in unison:

"100."

Needless to say, Denny Hamlin reacted to the reply with hysterical laughter as that record would place him firmly among the greatest drivers of all time.

Expand Tweet

Fans react to Denny Hamlin's adorable exchange with his daughters

Fans on social media were delighted to see Denny Hamlin's clip from the Netflix "NASCAR: Full Speed" docuseries, wherein the JGR driver's two daughters shared a light-hearted moment with their father.

Here are some of the best reactions from X:

"Already watched all the episodes besides one. Man I didn’t like Denny. But dam man full speed got me becoming a fan. Get that championship this year,’" one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"I love how close the racing community is. Guessing Larsons name because they hang out with his daughter. That's the main reason racing is fun to be a part of. Family," another commented.

Expand Tweet

"First momma Hamlin gives you shit for Daytona qualifying, then the kids think you need to win more. Dennis can’t win with the Hamlin Ladies PS Taylor and Mollie are precious," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off with the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum on February 4, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.