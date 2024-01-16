What is the 2024 Busch Light Clash format? All you need to know

NASCAR has released the format of the 2024 Busch Light Clash taking place on February 4th. The pre-season competition will bring together 23 drivers on a short 0.25-mile oval.

The LA Memorial Coliseum will celebrate the event's third edition and the format for the Clash this year is different.

The 2024 NASCAR Busch Light Clash will consist of four heats, one Last Chance Qualifier, and a main event that runs for 150 laps. The event starts on Saturday with three practice sessions for around 40 competitors divided into three groups. Each driver’s fastest time from the last practice session determines the starting lineup for the four heat races.

Four 25-lap heat races on Saturday will feature a maximum of 10 drivers in each heat. Starting spots for these heats are determined by the fastest warm-up times in the final sessions. The top five finishers from each heat will earn an automatic spot in Sunday night's main event. The bottom five competitors in each heat will enter the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ), a 75-lap race scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

The LCQ start standings will be based on the finishing order from the heat races, with the top finishers in the LCQ starting 21st and 22nd on Sunday night.

The 23rd and last spot on the grid is reserved for whoever finished highest in the 2023 season points standings, namely Ryan Blaney who won the NASCAR Cup Series title.

The final 150-lap race will start at 8:00 PM ET and air on FOX, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, and MRN radio.

Machine Gun Kelly to perform at NASCAR's halftime show for the 2024 Busch Light Clash

The first unofficial race of the 2024 season will be held in Los Angeles, California, where drivers and teams will participate in the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum for a third consecutive year.

In the last two years, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. won on this 0.25-mile oval. However, the event will not be limited to racing as other activities are planned during the event.

Last year NASCAR brought in Wiz Khalifa for a mid-race concert during the intermission and in 2022, Ice Cube took the stage. In 2024, Machine Gun Kelly will appear at the “halftime” show on February 4th.

Machine Gun Kelly is a Grammy-nominated artist primarily known for alternative rock and hip-hop music. This is a big pull for NASCAR which consistently demonstrates its capacity to draw famous music artists for the Busch Light Clash.