How does NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum work?

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is all set to kick off with an exhibition-style Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum next month. The quarter-mile-long track at one of the most recognized and sought-after sports venues in the city of Los Angeles hosts the Clash at the Coliseum, as the race is also referred to. Serving as an appetizer for fans to whet their hunger before the elusive 65th Daytona 500 kicks off the regular points-paying season in 2023, the Busch Light Clash will see 27 cars battle it out for glory this year.

With the 2022 rendition of the event managing to capture the attention of a whole new demographic, the clash has been labeled a success as it has managed to bring in various first-time viewers to the sport. In conjunction with the conveniently-located Coliseum in the city of Los Angeles instead of a far-out racetrack, and with several celebrity appearances during half-time and before the race, made the Clash a multi-faceted event in 2022.

The 2023 edition of the same is set to witness appearances from hip-hop group Cypress Hill and rapper Wiz Khalifa for pre-race and half-time performances respectively.

With the format of the Busch Light Clash a little different from the usual NASCAR Cup Series race, here is how the race goes about its business for the uninitiated:

Saturday, February 5th, 2023, will see 40 drivers compete in a single-lap qualifying session to set the field for four 25-lap heat races. The top four finishers from each race will advance directly to the Clash, while the fifth through tenth will be split into two 50-lap Last Chance Qualifying races.

Full starting lineup for the 2023 NASCAR Busch Light Clash

The following is the full starting lineup of 27 cars for the 2023 edition of NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum next month:

Heat 1 winner Heat 2 winner Heat 3 winner Heat 4 winner Heat 1 second-place Heat 2 second-place Heat 3 second-place Heat 4 second-place Heat 1 third-place Heat 2 third-place Heat 3 third-place Heat 4 third-place Heat 1 fourth-place Heat 2 fourth-place Heat 3 fourth-place Heat 4 fourth-place Heat 1 fifth-place Heat 2 fifth-place Heat 3 fifth-place Heat 4 fifth-place LCQ 1 winner LCQ 2 winner LCQ 1 second-place LCQ 2 second-place LCQ 1 third-place LCQ 2 third-place 2022 points provisional

Busch Light Clash goes live on Saturday, February 5th, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET.

