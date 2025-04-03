$12M-worth Kyle Larson describes 'super weird' IndyCar experience as HMS unveils new paint schemes for Double attempt

Kyle Larson shared his "super weird" experience of racing in an IndyCar challenger compared to his usual stock racing cars. He said that it is rather odd to be able to see the front tires while he's racing, which he does not prefer.

$12 million-worth Kyle Larson (as per Celebrity Net Worth) is preparing to participate in his second consecutive Indianapolis 500 - Coca-Cola 600 (Charlotte Motor Speedway) Double with Hendrick Motorsports and Arrow Mclaren. This is a challenging feat where drivers attempt to participate in both races that are held on the same day.

As a stock car driver, participating in an open-wheel series is quite a challenge for Larson. The seating style and driving are vastly different from each other. Via NASCAR on YouTube, he said (02:30 onwards):

"This is way more space in this show car than the real thing but yeah like in the real thing your legs are together, your feet are together, you got the inserts. I don't know, I just feel really tight in there."

Kyle Larson also said that he feels odd to be able to see the front wheels as he is driving the car.

"Looking out you can see the front tires, so that's super weird to me because even in my Sprint car stuff, like some of the guys like to see the front tires, I don't. I feel like when I see the front tires, I only look at the front tires. But with the Indycar for some reason, maybe because you're going so fast like your eyes are always looking way out in front but it's a bit odd at first," he added.

Kyle Larson looks ahead optimistically for the 2025 Double

The 32-year-old attempted the Double in the 2024 season as well, but he faced some issues that day. The weather conditions had stopped the Indy 500 for a long time, and Larson had to return to Charlotte without running the race. The Cup Series race had also been called off because of treacherous weather.

Preparing for the same feat this season, Kyle Larson has a more optimistic view and hopes to accomplish the challenge this time for Hendrick Motorsports and Rick Hendrick.

"HendrickCars.com doesn’t change its paint scheme very often, but when they do, I feel like they go all in and really make it worthwhile,” Larson said via Motorsportweek while discussing the special livery. "These cars look awesome, and I think it’s exciting to have a fresh look and a fresh start to kick off this year’s Hendrick 1100 effort."

"Everyone involved is super optimistic and motivated by a second chance to do the double. We’re not focused on last year. We’re focused on all the opportunity we have now."

Kyle Larson has won one race this season at Homestead-Miami and has remained consistent throughout the races, marking four other top-10 finishes.

