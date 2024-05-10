$12M-worth Kyle Larson treats daughter to Taylor Swift concert during birthday trip in Paris

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson surprised his six-year-old daughter during her birthday week in Paris after taking her to a Taylor Swift concert.

Swift performed in Paris as a part of her Eras Tour for her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. While this was a delight for the fans, it was also an amazing experience for Audrey Layne Larson, Kyle Larson's daughter. She turned six this week and the family was on vacation in the City of Lights.

As a part of her birthday surprise, $12 million worth Larson (according to Celebrity Net Worth) took his family to the Taylor Swift concert.

Audrey is the second daughter of Kyle and Katelyn Larson. She was born in 2018, four years prior to their first child, Owen Miyata. She also has a younger brother, Cooper Donald, born in 2022.

Larson and his wife Katelyn have been together for quite a while now. They got married in 2018. Their first child is already involved in motorsports, following his father's footsteps on the track.

How did Kyle Larson meet Katelyn Sweet? A closer look at 2021 Cup Series champion's family

Kyle Larson and Katelyn Sweet met for the first time after Brad Keselowski's afterparty in California. In 2014, Larson revealed that the couple was expecting their first kid. A month later in June, he revealed that it was a boy. Owen Larson was then born on the 22nd of December that year.

The couple was blessed with Audrey in 2018, before getting married on the 26th of September that year.

Kyle Larson's eldest son, Owen, is involved in motorsports. In August of 2023, he won the A-Feature class race at the Dirt Kart Nationals.

The Larsons are seemingly one happy family. Their daughter Audrey, however, suffers from a medical condition called alopecia. However, it is not a very serious condition. It results in hair loss at an early age. Audrey showed the first signs of this when she was 18 months old, but it took the couple quite a while to get her diagnosed.

Furthermore, Larson restrained himself from revealing it publically but ultimately did it because of the assumptions that were made about her looking at the social media posts. He said while speaking to TobyChristie.com:

"I would stress about it and be very emotional about it because as much as I knew nothing really bad was happening to her, it was just hair that was being lost, people would look at you and stare at you and ask, ‘Why does she always have a hat on her head?’"

Despite of this, Larson and his family cherish every moment they spend together like the week they had in Paris for Audrey's sixth birthday.