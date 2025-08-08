15-year-old NASCAR sensation Tristan McKee bags his maiden win on his debut ARCA race at Watkins Glen

Tristan McKee won his debut ARCA Menards Series race at Watkins Glen International on Friday. McKee, who isn't old enough to own a driver's license at the age of 15, became the second-youngest driver to win in the series behind Todd Gilliland.Driving the #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, McKee started the race fourth after posting a qualifying lap time of 01:14.1 seconds—0.963 seconds behind pole-sitter Brent Crews, a new NASCAR team owner at 17. The North Carolina native was battling Tyler Reif for the runner-up position when race leader Crews had mechanical issues with six laps remaining. He capitalized on the situation to take the checkered flag ahead of Reif and Kris Wright, respectively.See the youngster's winning moment via Fox's post on X below:“15-year-old Tristan McKee wins in his ARCA debut at Watkins Glen,” Fox wrote.Tristan McKee, a development driver for Spire Motorsports, won't be back in ARCA Menards until the West Series' season finale at Phoenix Raceway in November. He will also return to his regular schedule in Late Model and Trans Am racing.McKee only began competing on road courses earlier this year. Just last month, he captured his second Trans Am victory at Watkins Glen, a result that likely played a key role in his ARCA Menards win on Friday.The victory also should serve as a confidence boost following last week’s disappointing result in Late Model's Hickory Motor Speedway stop, where he led 115 laps but lost the $50,000 prize after getting wrecked at the end.“We got a little luck”: Tristan McKee on winning his ARCA Menards debut race at Watkins GlenTristan McKee reflected on his race-winning performance at Watkins Glen International. He felt that luck was on his side in the race after taking the lead to the finish line despite sustaining damage from contact with the wall while battling Tyler Reif on the final restart.The second-youngest ARCA Menards Series race winner said (via ARCA Menards Series on X):“I don't even know what to say. I'm proud of all my guys. They brought me a really fast car. I got into the wall on the last corner in practice a little bit. Had to fix that. So, sorry to them for that. They (team and sponsors) prepared me really well for this race, and it obviously showed right there. Thank you, HendrickCars, and everyone else who makes this car go around this track.”He added:“We got a little luck, but it's good to have some of that sometimes. So, on that last restart, I knew I had to get a really good start when I got into the wall a little bit and a pretty big tire rub. So, I was kind of scared going around the rest of the lap. But I'm glad we only had one more lap, so we were able to bring it home.”For his upcoming return to the ARCA Menards Series at Phoenix Raceway in November, McKee has already begun simulator work. He said he's preparing to adapt to the 1.0-mile track’s multiple racing grooves and the challenges of managing dirty air.