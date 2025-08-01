17-year-old NASCAR driver Brent Crews is forming his own Truck Series team, set to debut at Watkins Glen

Brent Crews, 17, is set to debut his new NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team at Watkins Glen next week. Dubbed Brent Crew Motorsports, the new Toyota-affiliated team will operate out of the Nitro Motorsports Trans-Am shop in Mooresville, North Carolina.
Crews, who started racing go-karts at six, is scheduled for nine races in the pickup truck-based series with Tricon Garage. He fulfilled three already and scored one top-10 finish at Lime Rock Park. His upcoming start at Watkins Glen will see him debut the #70 Toyota Tundra TRD, with sponsorship from Pristine Auction.
NASCAR Insider Toby Christie shared the announcement on X and wrote:
“#NASCAR News: 17-year-old racer (Brent Crews) is forming his own NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team, named Brent Crews Motorsports. Crews will debut the team's No. 70 Toyota at Watkins Glen with sponsorship from (Pristine Auction).”
In Christie's report, Brent Crews explained why he decided to start a NASCAR team at a young age, saying:
“I grew up going to dinner on race weekends with guys like Nick Tucker and Brian Keselowski, listening to stories about building race cars and engines out of spare parts and barely getting to the track.”
“Even though everyone would tell them they were crazy, it always sounded like so much fun to me. When we started talking about me buying a truck to run Watkins Glen, no one was willing to tell me it was a bad idea, and it just kind of snowballed from there. I sold all my micro sprints to raise some of the money, and here we are,” he added.
Brent Crew Motorsports will debut at Watkins Glen International on Friday, August 8. The Truck Series race consists of 72 laps around the 2.45-mile road course circuit in Upstate New York. The Cup and Xfinity Series will also host races on the track over the weekend.
In addition to his Truck Series schedule, Crews, who won a Golden Driller at the 2025 Tulsa Shootout, is running nine races with Joe Gibbs Racing in the ARCA Menards Series this year. Driving the #18 Toyota, the North Carolina native won his debut series race at Phoenix Raceway ahead of Brenden Queen and Treyten Lapcevich.
“Glad I'm okay”: Brent Crews on his race-ending incident at Dover
During the ARCA Menards Series race weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, Brent Crews crashed into the wall while battling for the lead on lap 45. The contact caused the #18 Toyota to catch fire, but fortunately, the 17-year-old got out of his car on time before the safety crew arrived.
After getting clearance from the in-field care center, Crews said (via Fox Sports):
“Yeah, I just wanna thank the good Lord above, for keeping me safe. That was super scary… Glad I’m okay.”
After Crews settled with a DNF at Dover, he bounced back at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park the following week. He crossed the finish line ahead of Lawless Alan and pole-sitter Brenden Queen.
