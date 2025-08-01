17-year-old NASCAR driver Brent Crews is forming his own Truck Series team, set to debut at Watkins Glen

Brent Crews, 17, is set to debut his new NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team at Watkins Glen next week. Dubbed Brent Crew Motorsports, the new Toyota-affiliated team will operate out of the Nitro Motorsports Trans-Am shop in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Ad

Crews, who started racing go-karts at six, is scheduled for nine races in the pickup truck-based series with Tricon Garage. He fulfilled three already and scored one top-10 finish at Lime Rock Park. His upcoming start at Watkins Glen will see him debut the #70 Toyota Tundra TRD, with sponsorship from Pristine Auction.

NASCAR Insider Toby Christie shared the announcement on X and wrote:

“#NASCAR News: 17-year-old racer (Brent Crews) is forming his own NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team, named Brent Crews Motorsports. Crews will debut the team's No. 70 Toyota at Watkins Glen with sponsorship from (Pristine Auction).”

Ad

Trending

Toby Christie @Toby_Christie LINK #NASCAR News: 17-year-old racer @BrentCrews11 is forming his own NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team, named Brent Crews Motorsports. Crews will debut the team's No. 70 Toyota at Watkins Glen with sponsorship from @PristineAuction.

Ad

In Christie's report, Brent Crews explained why he decided to start a NASCAR team at a young age, saying:

“I grew up going to dinner on race weekends with guys like Nick Tucker and Brian Keselowski, listening to stories about building race cars and engines out of spare parts and barely getting to the track.”

“Even though everyone would tell them they were crazy, it always sounded like so much fun to me. When we started talking about me buying a truck to run Watkins Glen, no one was willing to tell me it was a bad idea, and it just kind of snowballed from there. I sold all my micro sprints to raise some of the money, and here we are,” he added.

Ad

Brent Crews driving the #1 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage - Source: Getty

Brent Crew Motorsports will debut at Watkins Glen International on Friday, August 8. The Truck Series race consists of 72 laps around the 2.45-mile road course circuit in Upstate New York. The Cup and Xfinity Series will also host races on the track over the weekend.

Ad

In addition to his Truck Series schedule, Crews, who won a Golden Driller at the 2025 Tulsa Shootout, is running nine races with Joe Gibbs Racing in the ARCA Menards Series this year. Driving the #18 Toyota, the North Carolina native won his debut series race at Phoenix Raceway ahead of Brenden Queen and Treyten Lapcevich.

“Glad I'm okay”: Brent Crews on his race-ending incident at Dover

During the ARCA Menards Series race weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, Brent Crews crashed into the wall while battling for the lead on lap 45. The contact caused the #18 Toyota to catch fire, but fortunately, the 17-year-old got out of his car on time before the safety crew arrived.

Ad

After getting clearance from the in-field care center, Crews said (via Fox Sports):

“Yeah, I just wanna thank the good Lord above, for keeping me safe. That was super scary… Glad I’m okay.”

After Crews settled with a DNF at Dover, he bounced back at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park the following week. He crossed the finish line ahead of Lawless Alan and pole-sitter Brenden Queen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.