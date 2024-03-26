17-yo Connor Zilisch inspired by Kyle Larson eyes versatile racing future after top-five finish in NASCAR Truck debut

Spire Motorsports debutant Connor Zilisch has taken inspiration from NASCAR star Kyle Larson as the former yearns to emulate the Hendrick Motorsports driver's versatile dominance in the motorsports world.

Zilisch is a development driver for Trackhouse Racing and has sealed a P4 finish at the Truck Series XPEL 225 race at COTA, taming his #7 Chevrolet truck on the 3.426-mile circuit. Moreover, the 17-year-old clinched the top spot in the time-testing stint of his maiden NASCAR run, clocking 93.021 mph as the top speed.

The debutant forayed strongly into the 2024 season and eyes to see himself as a multifaceted motorsports prodigy like Kyle Larson. The #9 Chevrolet Camaro driver has not only reigned supreme in NASCAR but in other forms of high-octane racing as well.

Apart from having the 2021 Cup Series title in his arsenal, Larson's resume boasts two Chili Bowl trophies (2020 and 2021), back-to-back Rookie of the Year awards from 2011 to 2014, and four Turkey Night Grand Prix wins (2012, 2016, 2019, and 2023) to name a few.

Similarly, Connor Zilisch sees himself along those lines as he unfurled his thoughts during the Door Bumper Clear podcast. The Charlotte-based driver opened up, saying (via X):

"Ever since I was 12 years old, I basically got to take every opportunity I can get and you know, I feel like I can be competitive in anything I get. You know guys like Kyle Larson who do the same thing, right? Race sprint cars during the week and then go win on Sundays."

He added:

"That's the kind of guy I want to be, and you know I want to be able to get in any car and be competitive."

Connor Zilisch admits being "new" to the NASCAR scene as he details his record-breaking qualifying run

The Circuit of the Americas had Ross Chastain's name registered as the fastest runner of all time when he etched his name during his 2023 Truck Series qualifying run on the Texas land, completing the lap in 2:13.613.

However, Connor Zilisch disrupted Chastain's feat with the fastest-ever dash on the track, winding up the lap within 2:11.938.

Zilisch is the first American driver to secure the CIK-FIA Karting Academy Trophy, a feat that has put him on the list of top drivers like the 5x F1 race winner Charles Leclerc. Moreover, he has secured consecutive wins at the endurance crown jewels. So, it's safe to say, that the Spire Motorsports driver is no stranger to the motorsports scene.

However, when he ran for the first time at the XPEL 225, Zilisch got a reality check, which he apparently didn't foresee. Post his exhilarating time-testing run, Connor Zilisch unraveled his thoughts, saying (via Frontstretch on X) [10:58]:

"I went to practice and felt what a 100% [race pace] is like. It's still very new to me, I was learning every lap on practice so you know I wished I could stay under the tire and do my part. I had a really really fast truck and that made my job definitely a lot easier."

