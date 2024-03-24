Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today? Full results, standings from 2024 XPEL 225 at COTA

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 24, 2024 07:57 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series XPEL 225
The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is finally done and dusted. The fifth race of the season started at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 23, and lasted for two hours, 15 minutes, and 26 seconds. It took place at Circuit of the Americas, with a total of 35 entries.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #11 Toyota for Tricon Garage, Corey Heim secured his first win of the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season in overtime at COTA.

Heim, who started from the front row, dominated the race leading a race-high 31 of the 46 laps. He emerged victorious when he cleared his teammate Taylor Gray quickly through Turn 1 for the lead on the overtime restart and stayed out front to cross the finish line in P1.

Corey Heim crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.625 seconds ahead of Gray to grab the checkered flag at COTA. The win marked Heim’s second on road course and his sixth career victory in the series.

Meanwhile, Taylor Gray claimed a P2 finish, followed by Ty Majeski, Connor Zilisch, and Ross Chastain in the top-five. Jack Hawksworth, Ben Rhodes, Christian Eckes, Dean Thompson, and Tanner Gray completed the top 10.

The XPEL 225 saw 14 lead changes among eight different drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

NASCAR 2024 XPEL 225 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2024 XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas:

  1. #11 - Corey Heim
  2. #17 - Taylor Gray
  3. #98 - Ty Majeski
  4. #7 - Connor Zilisch
  5. #45 - Ross Chastain (i)
  6. #1 - Jack Hawksworth
  7. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  8. #19 - Christian Eckes
  9. #5 - Dean Thompson
  10. #15 - Tanner Gray
  11. #25 - Ty Dillon
  12. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  13. #91 - Jack Wood
  14. #13 - Jake Garcia
  15. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  16. #41 - Bayley Currey
  17. #56 - Timmy Hill
  18. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  19. #75 - Stefan Parsons
  20. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  21. #22 - Carter Fartuch
  22. #77 - Chase Purdy
  23. #88 - Matt Crafton
  24. #42 - Matt Mills
  25. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  26. #12 - Dale Quarterley
  27. #38 - Layne Riggs (R)
  28. #43 - Daniel Dye
  29. #32 - Bret Holmes
  30. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  31. #04 - Marco Andretti
  32. #46 - Thad Moffitt (R)
  33. #33 - Lawless Alan
  34. #20 - Vicente Salas
  35. #02 - Mason Massey

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams at Martinsville Speedway for the sixth race of the season on April 5.

Edited by Yash Soni
