18-year-old talent rejected the chance by NASCAR to race in the Xfinity Series 

Leland Honeyman Jr. had initially set his sights on participating in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event scheduled at Michigan International Speedway on Friday, August 4.

However, Honeyman Jr.'s plans hit an unexpected roadblock after he failed to secure the necessary approval to compete in the race.

Hailing from Phoenix, Arizona, the 18-year-old driver embarked on his journey in the series earlier this year.

Honeyman Jr.'s debut took place at Bristol Motor Speedway in September of last year, marking the beginning of what was intended to be a promising racing career.

Throughout the current season, Honeyman Jr. has been involved in a total of five races. He has yet to tackle an oval track larger than the Phoenix Raceway, which measures 1.058 miles in length.

Honeyman Jr.'s aspiration was to take part in the Cabo Wabo Tequila 250, a 125-lap race at the Michigan oval spanning 2.0 miles.

His plans were supported by sponsorship from Eighth Order, which lent its support to his endeavors.

NASCAR Withholds Approval for Leland Honeyman Jr.'s Participation

However, Honeyman Jr.'s bid to participate was met with a disappointing outcome as NASCAR withheld its approval.

Leland Honeyman Jr @Lelandhoneymnjr Unfortunately we didn’t receive approval to run Michigan this weekend from Nascar. Thank you to @eighthorder for everything! But I’ll be cheering on @Mason_Massey and the alpha prime drivers. I’ll see you in Kansas. twitter.com/teamalphaprime…

Instead, Mason Massey has been selected to steer the No. 44 car under the banner of Eighth Order for the upcoming event. In a show of camaraderie, Massey extended his encouragement to Honeyman Jr.

Reflecting on his season so far, Honeyman Jr.'s best performances have resulted in 25th place finishes at both Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway.

Undeterred by the recent setback, he is determined to make his next appearance in the Xfinity Series.

He has his sights set on the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway, scheduled for September 9. Following that, he plans to commandeer the No. 45 Chevrolet in the Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 21. These races, hosted at Kansas Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway, are both contested on 1.5-mile oval tracks.

Meanwhile, Mason Massey has been a familiar face in select NASCAR Xfinity Series races since 2020. His involvement has included three outings this year for SS-Green Light Racing, a team he has exclusively represented.

Notably, Massey's standout performance of the season was a commendable 10th place finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, contributing to his tally of three top 10 finishes over the course of his career.

In his racing history with DGM Racing, Massey secured a sixth-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway and clinched ninth place at New Hampshire Motor Speedway during the previous year.

As Leland Honeyman Jr. regroups after being denied entry to the Michigan race, the racing community eagerly anticipates his return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

While unforeseen obstacles may have momentarily veered him off course, his unwavering determination and commitment to his racing aspirations continue to shine through.