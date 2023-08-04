NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway?

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 04, 2023 19:30 IST
Michigan International Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Cabo Wabo 250 this weekend. The 21st race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 5, in a 250-mile action-packed contest.

The Michigan International Speedway is located in Brooklyn, Michigan. The two-mile-long track opened in 1968 and will host the 31st annual Cabo Wabo 250 on Saturday.

Cabo Wabo 250 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, August 4, at 3:35 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 4:05 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Michigan International Speedway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Cabo Wabo 250 is set to kick off with Dawson Cram running the first lap and Austin Hill running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Cabo Wabo 250:

Position – Driver – Metric score

  1. Dawson Cram - 44.500
  2. Carson Hocevar - 40.300
  3. Stefan Parsons - 39.200
  4. Sage Karam - 37.700
  5. Mason Maggio - 36.200
  6. CJ McLaughlin - 34.150
  7. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 33.900
  8. Mason Massey - 33.750
  9. Patrick Emerling - 33.600
  10. Garrett Smithley - 33.300
  11. Ryan Ellis - 31.550
  12. Kyle Sieg - 29.250
  13. Ty Gibbs - 27.850
  14. Kyle Weatherman - 27.150
  15. Connor Mosack - 26.500
  16. Brett Moffitt - 26.200
  17. Joe Graf Jr - 24.550
  18. Jeremy Clements - 24.300
  19. Chandler Smith - 24.000
  20. Blaine Perkins - 23.100
  21. Brennan Poole - 22.850
  22. Josh Williams - 22.300
  23. Anthony Alfredo - 21.800
  24. Sammy Smith - 20.650
  25. Sheldon Creed - 18.950
  26. John Hunter Nemechek - 18.300
  27. Parker Retzlaff - 18.200
  28. Cole Custer - 16.700
  29. Ryan Sieg - 16.450
  30. Jeb Burton - 14.100
  31. Brandon Jones - 13.750
  32. Daniel Hemric - 11.050
  33. Kaz Grala - 11.000
  34. Justin Allgaier - 10.200
  35. Riley Herbst - 8.550
  36. Josh Berry - 6.900
  37. Parker Kligerman - 6.800
  38. AJ Allmendinger - 6.700
  39. Sam Mayer - 4.000
  40. Austin Hill - 3.200

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, August 5, live on NBC and MRN.

