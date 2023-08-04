NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway?

Michigan International Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Cabo Wabo 250 this weekend. The 21st race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 5, in a 250-mile action-packed contest.

The Michigan International Speedway is located in Brooklyn, Michigan. The two-mile-long track opened in 1968 and will host the 31st annual Cabo Wabo 250 on Saturday.

NASCAR @NASCAR

Four wide!



The racing is going to be intense this weekend in Michigan. Three wide!Four wide!The racing is going to be intense this weekend in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/7zV5BtOfly

Cabo Wabo 250 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, August 4, at 3:35 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 4:05 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Michigan International Speedway on Twitter.

The qualifying order for NASCAR Cabo Wabo 250 is set to kick off with Dawson Cram running the first lap and Austin Hill running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Cabo Wabo 250:

Position – Driver – Metric score

Dawson Cram - 44.500 Carson Hocevar - 40.300 Stefan Parsons - 39.200 Sage Karam - 37.700 Mason Maggio - 36.200 CJ McLaughlin - 34.150 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 33.900 Mason Massey - 33.750 Patrick Emerling - 33.600 Garrett Smithley - 33.300 Ryan Ellis - 31.550 Kyle Sieg - 29.250 Ty Gibbs - 27.850 Kyle Weatherman - 27.150 Connor Mosack - 26.500 Brett Moffitt - 26.200 Joe Graf Jr - 24.550 Jeremy Clements - 24.300 Chandler Smith - 24.000 Blaine Perkins - 23.100 Brennan Poole - 22.850 Josh Williams - 22.300 Anthony Alfredo - 21.800 Sammy Smith - 20.650 Sheldon Creed - 18.950 John Hunter Nemechek - 18.300 Parker Retzlaff - 18.200 Cole Custer - 16.700 Ryan Sieg - 16.450 Jeb Burton - 14.100 Brandon Jones - 13.750 Daniel Hemric - 11.050 Kaz Grala - 11.000 Justin Allgaier - 10.200 Riley Herbst - 8.550 Josh Berry - 6.900 Parker Kligerman - 6.800 AJ Allmendinger - 6.700 Sam Mayer - 4.000 Austin Hill - 3.200

Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, August 5, live on NBC and MRN.