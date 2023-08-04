NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway?

Michigan International Speedway is all set to host NASCAR's Cabo Wabo 250 this weekend. The 21st race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 5, in a 250-mile action-packed contest.
The Michigan International Speedway is located in Brooklyn, Michigan. The two-mile-long track opened in 1968 and will host the 31st annual Cabo Wabo 250 on Saturday.
Cabo Wabo 250 will feature 38 out of 40 drivers. Just like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, practice sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, August 4, at 3:35 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 4:05 pm ET, which will set the starting order for the main event.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 at Michigan International Speedway
FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Michigan International Speedway on Twitter.
The qualifying order for NASCAR Cabo Wabo 250 is set to kick off with Dawson Cram running the first lap and Austin Hill running the final lap. Here’s the full qualifying order for Cabo Wabo 250:
Position – Driver – Metric score
- Dawson Cram - 44.500
- Carson Hocevar - 40.300
- Stefan Parsons - 39.200
- Sage Karam - 37.700
- Mason Maggio - 36.200
- CJ McLaughlin - 34.150
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 33.900
- Mason Massey - 33.750
- Patrick Emerling - 33.600
- Garrett Smithley - 33.300
- Ryan Ellis - 31.550
- Kyle Sieg - 29.250
- Ty Gibbs - 27.850
- Kyle Weatherman - 27.150
- Connor Mosack - 26.500
- Brett Moffitt - 26.200
- Joe Graf Jr - 24.550
- Jeremy Clements - 24.300
- Chandler Smith - 24.000
- Blaine Perkins - 23.100
- Brennan Poole - 22.850
- Josh Williams - 22.300
- Anthony Alfredo - 21.800
- Sammy Smith - 20.650
- Sheldon Creed - 18.950
- John Hunter Nemechek - 18.300
- Parker Retzlaff - 18.200
- Cole Custer - 16.700
- Ryan Sieg - 16.450
- Jeb Burton - 14.100
- Brandon Jones - 13.750
- Daniel Hemric - 11.050
- Kaz Grala - 11.000
- Justin Allgaier - 10.200
- Riley Herbst - 8.550
- Josh Berry - 6.900
- Parker Kligerman - 6.800
- AJ Allmendinger - 6.700
- Sam Mayer - 4.000
- Austin Hill - 3.200
Catch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, August 5, live on NBC and MRN.