19-year-old Daniel Dye will drive full-time for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in 2024

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing on Wednesday announced that the organization has signed Daniel Dye to drive a Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season. The move came after Dye, who is currently competing in his first full-time season in the series for GMS Racing, is closing its doors at year’s conclusion.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing intends to have Dye remain in the #43 Truck entry with his longtime partner Race to Stop Suicide continue serving as the primary sponsorship partner for the 2024 season.

Daniel Dye is excited to announce his 2024 NASCAR plans and looking forward to working along with the new team. He mentioned that he learned a lot this season with GMS Racing and will look to use this knowledge next year and in his career.

In a statement released by the team, Dye said:

“I am excited to finally announce we’ll be racing with McAnally–Hilgemann Racing in 2024. I’m looking forward to working alongside everyone at MHR and go run up front and compete. I learned so much this year at GMS Racing and looking forward to using that knowledge next season and beyond in my career. I can’t wait to get to Daytona in February and get the new season underway.”

In his debut Truck Series season, the 19-year-old emerging driver has scored four top-15 results, 10 top-20 results with an average-finishing result of 20.3. He currently stands at 18th place in the driver’s standings with 337 points.

“We are excited to have Daniel join MHR” - McAnally-Hilgemann Racing owner on signing Daniel Dye

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing expanded to a team with two full-time entries in 2022, and both drivers put in an impressive outing. Now, the organization aims to grow further by increasing the number of entries to three from next season.

In a statement team owner Bill McAnally said:

“We are excited to have Daniel join MHR and be part of our continued growth forward. We have worked with Daniel in the ARCA Series at Portland where we won the pole and had a great top-five finish. We’re all committed to putting in the efforts and see the same results for our No. 43 team starting in 2024 and beyond.”

The additional details for Daniel Dye’s entry such as official Truck number, crew chief, additional partners, and the team’s full driver lineup for next season to be announced soon.

With his future plans set, he will be seen in action at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, September 30.