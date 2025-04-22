1990 Ford Taurus NASCAR race car built for Davey Allison and Ernie Irvan hits the auction block with USD 14,250 as the current bid

Another car is up for grabs for NASCAR aficionados. It's a No. 88 Ford Taurus, built back in 1990 (initially as a Ford Thunderbird) by Robert Yates for drivers Davey Allison and Ernie Irvan. Later on, the car was remodelled into what it looks like today.

Allison and Irvan took the car to the victory lane at Sonoma in 1991 and 1994, respectively. It also ran laps in Japan, wheeled by Jarrett in 1996 and Darrell Waltrip in 1998, during the Cup Series’ brief stint in the country. Jarrett even won the 1999 series championship with the iconic machine.

Dale Jarrett, driver of the #88 Robert Yates Racing Ford Taurus, pulls into victory lane after winning the Pocono 500 on June 9, 2002, at Pocono Raceway - Source: Getty

Thanks to its seller in Paso Robles, California, the car is now available on bringatrailer.com, with the current bid set at USD 14,250. Per reports, the car comes with its age-old brown and white UPS livery, original Richardson Racing Products seat, multiple wheel and tire sets, historical documentation, and a letter of authenticity from veteran ex-crew chief Larry McReynolds.

Although not currently street legal, the car is perhaps one of the coolest collectibles that a NASCAR fan can own. However, purchasing racing memorabilia like this is not a trend just among the fans.

Just recently, NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar bought a black 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck, painted to match Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s legendary GM Goodwrench No. 3 ride. He even took it to Darlington Raceway during the sport’s visit to the “Lady in Black” earlier this month.

“I’ve always wanted one of those Monte Carlos since I was a kid,” said Hocevar at Darlington (via NBC Sports). “That Dale truck just reminded me of that.”

Last year in August, two-time Xfinity Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. sold his 2006 Chevy Monte Carlo for $50,500. Built by Dale Earnhardt Industries, the car came in pristine condition except for some tire wear and a few minor dents.

However, Newsweek suggested that the expected price range for the exotic keepsake was set somewhere between $225,000 and $500,000.

NASCAR Cup Series to kick off no-break racing action following Easter week off

On Easter, i.e., April 20, the Cup Series took a break, and the drivers got to spend time with their families. Former Cup Series champion and prior week’s winner, Kyle Larson and his family, went to watch the WWE WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The Hendrick Motorsports icon met Social media sensation Logan Paul at the event and later posted on Instagram about it.

NASCAR doesn’t always take an Easter off like this one. Last year, Denny Hamlin won the Cup race on Easter weekend at Richmond Raceway. It marked his second points-paying (third overall, including his Busch Light Clash victory) win of the season.

NASCAR is now going to host 28 races over the next 28 weekends. So the drivers are currently preparing for the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, scheduled for this coming Sunday, April 27. Fans can watch the race on FOX from 3 pm ET onwards or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

As mentioned, Kyle Larson won the most recent Cup Series race, the Food City 500, hosted at Bristol Motor Speedway. He is now going for a back-to-back sweep at Talladega. To this day, the Elk Grove native has delivered a pair of top-fives besides a pair of top-10 finishes at the 2.66-mile tri-oval superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama.

