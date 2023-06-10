2 NASCAR Cup Series champions amongst those recognized in West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame 

The West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 ceremonies on Thursday this week saw NASCAR Cup Series champions Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick indicted into the coveted group of drivers hailing from the western coastal region of the country.

The Hall of Fame's induction gala event is set to kick off this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Sonoma Raceway, with the formal event taking place ahead of the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Kurt Busch's induction into the Hall of Fame came courtesy of his 2004 Cup Series championship, along with 34 wins.

Kevin Harvick was another driver from the highest echelon of stock car racing to receive the honor for his 2014 Cup Series championship victory, along with 60 trips to the victory lane.

With Kevin Harvick still going strong in his final season in the sport, Kurt Busch has been away from the racetrack for quite some time now due to concussions he suffered in the Next Gen car last year.

Combined, both Busch and Harvick have amassed over 100 victories in their stock car racing careers, with many crown jewel events such as the Daytona 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 also under their belts.

NASCAR Cup Series champions joined by Truck Series and IMSA drivers in West Coast Motorsports HOF

Along with honoring drivers from the highest echelon of the sport, the West Coast Motorsports Hall of Fame also honored drivers from other categories as well as the junior nationwide series of NASCAR.

Three-time Craftsman Truck Series champion and Matt Crafton was also included in the list, along with 13-time Sprint Car champion Brent Kaeding.

Lyn St. James held down the fort in motorsports for the opposite sex as she became a leader in furthering the journey of women in the sport. Her achievements included class wins at the Rolex 24 at Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring, as well as being the 1997 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year.

Phoenix Raceway @phoenixraceway



#UnitedRentals500 | #WomenInMotosportsNA twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Our Honorary Pace Car Driver, Lyn St. James, is ready to lead the field to green today after completing pace car training! Our Honorary Pace Car Driver, Lyn St. James, is ready to lead the field to green today after completing pace car training!#UnitedRentals500 | #WomenInMotosportsNA twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/HSDAcHAgvu

The NASCAR Cup Series is back on the West Coast of the country for road course racing this weekend in wine country. The Sonoma Raceway is all set to host the second road course event of the 2023 season with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 going live on Sunday (June 11) at 3:30 pm ET on FOX Sports.

The Xfinity Series will also be in wine country with the DoorDash 250 taking place on Saturday (June 10 )at 8:00 pm ET.

