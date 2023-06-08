NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Sonoma Raceway, which includes the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. The venue will host the 16th race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (June 11).

This weekend, the 1.99-mile-long road course will host the Toyota/Save Mart 350 for the 34th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will take to the track to compete in over 110 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 218.9 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the Sonoma Raceway:

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Toyota/Save Mart 350 practice race: High 72°, Low 51°, Partly Sunny & Breezy, and 0% chance of rain.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 qualifying race: High 72°, Low 51°, Partly Sunny & Breezy, and 0% chance of rain.

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Toyota/Save Mart 350: High 70°, Low 53°, Partly sunny, and 10% chance of rain.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Sonoma

ET



Fri

2-ARCA West p&q

4:05-FS1-Xfin practice (50 min)

6:30-Flo-ARCA West race 64



Sat

3-FS1-Xfin qual

5-FS2-Cup p&q

8-FS1-Xfin race 20-25-34

(sundown: 11:33 ET / 8:33 PT)



Cup

3:30-FOX-Cup race 25-30-55



Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

The 2023 iteration of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Andy Lally #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Todd Gilliland #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Sonoma Raceway on June 11 at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and PRN.

