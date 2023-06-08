Create

NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Sonoma Raceway, which includes the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. The venue will host the 16th race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (June 11).

This weekend, the 1.99-mile-long road course will host the Toyota/Save Mart 350 for the 34th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers will take to the track to compete in over 110 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 218.9 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the Sonoma Raceway:

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Toyota/Save Mart 350 practice race: High 72°, Low 51°, Partly Sunny & Breezy, and 0% chance of rain.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 qualifying race: High 72°, Low 51°, Partly Sunny & Breezy, and 0% chance of rain.

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Toyota/Save Mart 350: High 70°, Low 53°, Partly sunny, and 10% chance of rain.

SonomaETFri2-ARCA West p&q4:05-FS1-Xfin practice (50 min)6:30-Flo-ARCA West race 64Sat3-FS1-Xfin qual5-FS2-Cup p&q8-FS1-Xfin race 20-25-34(sundown: 11:33 ET / 8:33 PT)Cup3:30-FOX-Cup race 25-30-55NWS: 60s, 10% rain

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

The 2023 iteration of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Andy Lally
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Zane Smith
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Todd Gilliland
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Sonoma Raceway on June 11 at 3:30 pm ET on FOX and PRN.

