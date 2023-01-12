$200 million-worth NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon reveals his mantra for success

Jeff Gordon is one of the most successful NASCAR drivers of his time and probably the greatest driver in the history of the sport. In his 25-year-long NASCAR Cup Series career, Gordon earned 93 Cup races and claimed four Cup Series championships, and most impressively, turned his NASCAR career into a $200 million net worth.

In an interview with The Athletic last year, Jeff Gordon spoke about his new title at Hendrick Motorsports, his motivation to take on the Vice Chairman role, and also shed light on how he has achieved so much success in his NASCAR career.

Gordon said:

“I love to continue to push myself and challenge myself; it’s just in a different perspective now. I feel more comfortable and confident in who I am and what I can add. I like to take that experience and try to share it with others, like others did with me — whether it was other drivers, Rick Hendrick, my dad, crew chiefs and other people I’ve worked with along the way that I’ve learned things from. Now I can give some of that knowledge back as well.”

He continued:

“One thing I’ve learned is you’ve got to work hard to be successful. It’s funny, the folks at Fox would joke with me: “I had no idea you would put this much effort into it.” Listen, that’s what I had to do as a race car driver. That’s what I was taught. And if I’m going to do something, I want to do it well. I’ve got to put a lot of effort into it.”

Jeff Gordon is one of the most accomplished NASCAR drivers of all time who has competed in the NASCAR Cup Series from 1992 to 2016, most notably driving the #24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. The 51-year-old has accomplished much more in the sport, before and after, as one of its greatest drivers.

During his 25-year-long Cup Series career, Gordon won the Daytona 500 three times, Coca-Cola 6000 thrice, Southern 500 six times, and Brickyard 400 five times, along with which he clinched his four Cup Championships. Apart from that, he scored nearly 100 wins, 477 top-10 finishes, and 81 poles in 805 Cup Series starts.

Jeff Gordon was not always a fan-favorite during his time on the NASCAR circuit, so he did not have any Cup Series’ Most Popular Driver Award under his belt. He, however, went on to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2019.

