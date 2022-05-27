2007 F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen to make NASCAR Cup Series debut with Trackhouse Racing's PROJECT91

2007 F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen has become the first driver to join Trackhouse Racing’s PROJECT91 program, which aims to showcase the talent of racing drivers from all around the world.

Raikkonen will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut by using part-time No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on the road course at Watkins Glen International on August 21.

Raikkonen, who retired from F1 at the end of the 2021 season, is not new to stock car racing. The veteran F1 driver made an appearance in the Xfinity Series and Truck Series in May 2011 with Kyle Busch Motorsports during his break from F1.

The F1 legend will take the field at Watkins along with teammates Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain.

In a press release, Justin Marks, the owner of the Trackhouse Racing team, said that Kimi Raikkonen was in the scheme of things when he created PROJECT91.

He went on to say that the 2007 F1 champion is a popular driver with a huge amount of talent and fan following from all over the world. Claiming that he is a hard-working athlete and is preparing for Watkins’ Cup race, Marks said:

“Kimi Raikkonen is the driver I first had in mind when we created PROJECT91. Kimi is a world-renowned driver with a tremendous amount of talent and fan following. We have had long discussions, and like us, he is already hard at work preparing for Watkins Glen.”

“I know how competitive the NASCAR Cup Series” - Kimi Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen, the most experienced driver of his time, has made 349 starts in his two-decade long F1 career. He also won 21 races and claimed 103 podiums with outings at Sauber, McLaren, Ferrari Lotus and Alfa Romeo.

Speaking about his return, the former F1 driver said that he was not looking to enter into the racing arena, but the Trackhouse Racing owner convinced me about PROJECT91.

He went on to say that it will be fun, but on the same side he will take it seriously. He later added that he is aware of the competition in the NASCAR Cup Series and will be a big challenge when he takes the field in the summer.

Raikkonen said:

“I wasn’t looking to race again, but Justin came to my home in Switzerland and convinced me how serious he was about putting together a top-notch program. This will be fun, but it’s something I will take very seriously. I know how competitive the NASCAR Cup Series is and it will be a big challenge.”

Darian Grubb, the winner of 23 Cup Series races and the 2011 champion crew chief, will lead Raikkonen’s No.91 team.

According to Marks, Raikkonen will be seen in one Cup race, which is planned for 2022 under PROJECT91, but they will add more drivers in 2023 with renowned drivers from other forms of motor sports.

