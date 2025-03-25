$200M HMS chief Jeff Gordon fires warning shot at Chase Elliott - “You’ve got to work”

Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon shared his thoughts on Chase Elliott's struggles for race wins (one win in the last 76 races). The team chief said his driver needs to deliver and meet expectations, given Elliott is considered among the best.

Gordon, worth $200 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), took the executive role at Hendrick Motorsports in 2022. He used to drive for the Chevrolet-affiliated team and won three championships and 93 races, the most of any HMS driver.

Elliott, meanwhile, has won 19 races for the team. His last victory came at the Circuit of the Americas last year. He missed several races due to injury and suspension in the 2023 season, which hurt his chances of scoring wins.

"You’re measuring yourself against the best out there. A lot of times that’s your own stable. If you’re not achieving what you want, then you’ve got to work, and you know that you’re not meeting expectations," Gordon on Elliott (via Jeff Gordon Online on X).

Elliott started the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series with a win in a non-points-paying race at Bowman Gray Stadium. He failed to finish in the top 10 for the next two races (Daytona and Atlanta) until he bagged his first top-five finish in fourth at COTA.

The No. 9 driver finished behind his teammates in the next three races (Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Homestead-Miami). Regardless, he managed to score enough points to stay afloat in the standings in the sixth spot.

"We still have work to do": Jeff Gordon on improving speed after Kyle Larson's win

Hendrick Motorsports may have scored its second win of the season with Kyle Larson at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but Jeff Gordon thinks their cars are slower. He believes drivers like Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell run faster cars, with the latter scoring three consecutive race wins.

In a post-race interview in Miami, Jeff Gordon said (via Bob Pockrass on X):

"I mean, just like the 12 car [Blaney] today. I mean, honestly, I think that was the car. I mean, it was ridiculous how fast they were. So I still think we're chasing right now, whether it's that 12 car or, at times, the 20 car [Bell]."

Nevertheless, Gordon said he was happy with the race win and the team's form in the standings.

"So we still have work to do, but we're going to take the win and be happy about it and be happy about where we're at in points, and just look at the things we have to work on. We don't have big things to work on, other than just gaining a little bit more speed," he added.

NASCAR will return to action at Martinsville Speedway next week. The Cook Out 400 will be the first short track contest of the 2025 season.

