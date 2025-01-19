$200M-worth NASCAR Icon Jeff Gordon drops a candid video of “watching Kyle Larson at the Chili Bowl”

Jeff Gordon recently shared a video of himself on social media as he watched Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports race in the Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In the race, Larson came out victorious as he clinched his third Chili Bowl crown on Sunday.

The Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman, worth $200 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), shared the video on X, where he looked round and round to spot Larson driving the sprint car. Taking to the micro-blogging site, here's what he posted from his official account:

"The many emotions of watching @KyleLarsonRacin at the Chili Bowl."

Larson took the highly anticipated Golden Driller trophy home for the third time after he reigned supreme over fellow NASCAR and drivers from other disciplines. It was the 39th edition of the Super Bowl of Midget Racing, and Larson raced in the 1K Midgets A Feature 1 race.

The #5 HMS driver started the race from the pole position, battled unfavorable odds, rode the curbs, and took the Checkered Flag.

Larson took on the likes of three-time champion Christopher Bell, defending champion Logan Seavey, and HMS' development driver, Corey Day.

Daison Pursley in the #86 Sprint car came home in second, while Shane Golobic in the #17W crossed the finish line in third. Defending champion Seavey finished in seventh place, while Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell ended his race in the #71W Sprint car in 10th place.

The 2025 edition of the Chili Bowl Nationals saw six current Cup Series drivers take on the racing discipline. Kyle Busch made his debut this year, while Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell returned to the series. Besides them, Ty Gibbs, JJ Yeley, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also participated in the midget racing series.

Kyle Larson shared his thoughts on the Chili Bowl Nationals race

As Kyle Larson triumphed in the 39th edition of the Chili Bowl Nationals, the Hendrick Motorsports driver shared how he kept his nerve and avoided committing a mistake in the final stages.

Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway - Source: Getty

Speaking to Matt Weaver of Sportsnaut, the #5 HMS driver said,

"I saw him (Pursley) coming, I knew I wasn't going to let him clear easily so I wasn't too worried. I didn't want to see him and get nervous and throttle up too much and pressure myself into a mistake on exit."

Prior to this, Larson also won the Golden Driller races in 2020, and 2021. With three titles, he matched his NASCAR colleague, Christopher Bell who was victorious at the events in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Kyle Larson will continue racing for Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series and be in charge of the #5 Valvoline Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. He will race alongside existing teammates Alex Bowman, William Byron, and Chase Elliott.

