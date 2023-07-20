2013 Indy NXT champion to race in NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sage Karam, former Indy NXT champion is all set to make his return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Sam Hunt Racing next weekend at Henry 180 at Road America.

On Monday, Sam Hunt Racing announced that Karam will drive the #24 Toyota GR Supra for the team's second full-time entry on Saturday, July 29, 2023. It will be his 19th start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Welcome to the team, @sagekaram! Sage will pilot the No. 24 GR Supra next weekend at @roadamerica.



"We thought we'd surprise you all with one more driver announcement in 2023. Welcome to the team, @sagekaram! Sage will pilot the No. 24 GR Supra next weekend at @roadamerica."

In a press release, the owner of the organization, Sam Hunt said:

“We are really excited to give Sage an opportunity at SHR to drive our 24 machine at Road America. Sage is a fierce competitor and has always shown he has the ability to make speed. I’m excited to see him behind the wheel of a Toyota GR Supra”

Karam will reunite with Kris Bowen, who he worked with in a couple of races last year. On speaking on it in the statement, Hunt said:

“He’s worked with Kris [Bowen] in the past, so I feel the driver and crew chief communication will be easier and more efficient than your average single-race opportunity. Our goal is for Sage to run the entire race, keep his nose clean, and compete inside the top ten for all the partners that helped make this happen.”

"This will be fun! No doubts @SageKaram and @KBowen80 will put on a show at @roadamerica. Well deserved opportunity for another hardcore racer at @Team_SHR26. #TeamToyota"

The 28-year-old Nazareth, Pennsylvania- native has made 17 starts so far in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and scored one top-five and top-10 finish. His best finish of fifth place came at Daytona International Speedway on August 26, 2023, driving the #44 car at Alpha Prime Racing.

Sage Karam excited to return with Toyota Racing in NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sage Karam, a nine-time Indianapolis 500 starter, will be the fifth driver to drive the #24 entry for Sam Hunt Racing in 2023, joining Connor Mosack, Tyler Reddick, Parker Chase, and Corey Heim. Karam will join hand with Toyota Racing for the first time since driving the #24 Toyota GR Supra in the July 29th event.

In a press release by the team, Karam said:

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity Sam and Toyota have presented me to drive the No. 24 Sam Hunt Racing GR Supra at Road America. Sam [Hunt] has developed a really great program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and it’s really an honor to drive for him.”

He continued:

“I’m excited to be back with the Toyota family as I drove the Lexus RCF GT3 with them in IMSA and we made many great memories together and I look forward to making many more”

Ahead of the Road America, Sage Karam will be seen in action at the Pocono Raceway this weekend.