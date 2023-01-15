2021 NASCAR champion Kyle Larson announces McLaren-Hendrick move in 2024 Indy 500

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has announced that he will race in the 2024 edition of the Indianapolis 500 as part of a partnership between Arrow McLaren and Hendrick Motorsports. McLaren Racing will field a car for Larson’s Chevrolet which will be co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick and will carry title sponsorship via HendrickCars.com.

Kye Larson’s Indianapolis 500 bid marked his first appearance in the IndyCar Series. The 30-year-old would become just the fifth NASCAR driver to attempt to complete “The Double” on Memorial Day weekend by racing in Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. He will join the elite list of drivers to have done so that includes John Andretti, Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart, and Kurt Busch.

Speaking about competing in the 2024 Indy 500, Larson said it was like his dream came true for him as he wanted to run in the series as a child.

In a team press release, Larson said:

"I'm super excited. Competing at the Indianapolis 500 is a dream of mine and something I've wanted to do for a very long time – since I was a child before I ever began competing in sprint cars. To do it with McLaren and Mr. Hendrick especially is a dream come true.”

He continued:

"I'm grateful for the opportunity and am really looking forward to it even though it's still about a year-and-a-half away. I'm really looking forward to competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Charlotte (Motor Speedway) 600 and maybe even get a win or two that day."

McLaren Racing CEO “looking forward” to seeing what Kyle Larson can produce in the IndyCar Series

In a statement, Zak Brown, the CEO of McLaren Racing, said that the inclusion of Kyle Larson in the Indy 500 is exciting for his Arrow McLaren team and racing fans across the world. He also said that the #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver is a complete one and is looking forward to seeing how he will perform.

INDYCAR on NBC @IndyCaronNBC Kyle Larson will try to run the Indy 500-Coca-Cola 600 double in 2024 with McLaren Racing and Hendrick Motorsports. motorsports.nbcsports.com/2023/01/12/kyl… Kyle Larson will try to run the Indy 500-Coca-Cola 600 double in 2024 with McLaren Racing and Hendrick Motorsports. motorsports.nbcsports.com/2023/01/12/kyl…

Brown said:

“Adding Kyle Larson with a HendrickCars.com partnership to the Indy 500 lineup in 2024 is exciting for our Arrow McLaren team as well as for race fans. He’s a complete driver, known for racing anything on wheels, so I’m looking forward to seeing what Kyle can do in an NTT INDYCAR SERIES car. It’s been great working with Rick Hendrick and (Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman) Jeff Gordon to pull this together, so a big thank you to them for what’s to come in May 2024.”

Other details of Kyle Larson’s Indy 500 entry, like car number, crew chief, and paint scheme, are yet to be announced.

