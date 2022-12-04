2022 Cup Series champion Joey Logano feels "NASCAR and Nashville just kind of go together"

2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano is certainly enjoying his off-season away from the sport as drivers assembled in Nashville, Tennessee for the 2022 awards ceremony this week. Wednesday marked the start of NASCAR Champions Week in Music City with a pre-game party ahead of the awards show on Thursday, which saw many familiar faces from the Cup Series grace the red carpet.

The city of Nashville has played host to the highest echelon in stock car racing for quite some time in the modern era, with Nashville Speedway the sport's go-to track. Team Penske driver Logano also thinks the sport has been embraced by the city along with other entertainment avenues such as football games and music festivals. This has led to the #22 driver speaking favorably of Music City as a contestant to host two races in the future.

NASCAR @NASCAR



Join us right now on #NASCARAwards It's go time from Nashville!Join us right now on @peacock It's go time from Nashville! Join us right now on @peacock! #NASCARAwards https://t.co/G02dTNlRe3

The Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway could act as a classic track in the future calendar for the Cup Series, along with the current race. With tracks such as North Wilkesboro Speedway making their return next year as well, the city hosting two racing events a year could be a real possibility.

Speaking with The Tennessean, Joey Logano also saw similarities and alignments between NASCAR's values as a sport fitting in well with the Nashville fan base and said:

“I always felt like NASCAR and Nashville just kind of go together pretty well, there’s country music and NASCAR racing, it just feels like there’s a lot of things that add up around here. We think of the roots of NASCAR and what we are and it just feels like it fits into a Nashville demographic pretty well. I’m excited to see where it goes here in the future.”

Mario Andretti introduces Joey Logano at the 2022 NASCAR Champions Week ceremony

2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano recently appeared at the 2022 NASCAR Champions Week ceremony held in Nashville, Tennesse, where he was seen reflecting upon his career in NASCAR as well as support from his family amongst various other things. Another highlight from the event on Thursday, however, came in the form of the #22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang driver being introduced to the crowd by 1978 F1 champion Mario Andretti.

Joey Logano @joeylogano Growing up, I had a signed photo of Mario Andretti on my wall. Having Mario introduce me last night at NASCAR’s Awards Banquet will be a memory I’ll never forget. #The22In22 Growing up, I had a signed photo of Mario Andretti on my wall. Having Mario introduce me last night at NASCAR’s Awards Banquet will be a memory I’ll never forget. #The22In22 https://t.co/jyqwPnlP1F

Logano elaborated on how the former racing driver, who has won multiple races in F1, NASCAR, and IndyCar, is a close friend and said:

"He's been such a great role model for me. Not only just as a racer but as a person and for so long."

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Joey Logano got to pick who introduced him at the awards ceremony. He didn’t hesitate in his answer: Mario Andretti.



Why he did and what it meant to him for Andretti to introduce him Thursday night. Joey Logano got to pick who introduced him at the awards ceremony. He didn’t hesitate in his answer: Mario Andretti.Why he did and what it meant to him for Andretti to introduce him Thursday night. https://t.co/8FK6ucl4Zn

Watch Joey Logano take on the challenge of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season as the sport will return to the LA Memorial Coliseum next year for its first stock car racing action of the year.

Poll : 0 votes