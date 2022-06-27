NASCAR 2022: Final results for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 is finally done and dusted after the race was delayed twice by bad weather. The much-awaited race of the season started at 5:11 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, thirty-five minutes, and fifteen seconds. It took place at the Nashville Superspeedway, with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, Chase Elliott captured his second win of the season. He grabbed the lead on lap 262 of 300 and held off dominant Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., and Kyle Busch on Sunday. In a race that was filled with delays, Elliott crossed the finish line 0.551 seconds ahead of Kurt Busch to take the checkered flag.

NASCAR @NASCAR



’s got it all in Victory Lane! Confetti! Guitar! Checkered flag! @chaseelliott ’s got it all in Victory Lane! Confetti! Guitar! Checkered flag! @chaseelliott’s got it all in Victory Lane! https://t.co/ZetIw4CdPZ

The win marked Elliott’s 15th victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career. He has now won his second race of the season, which makes him the fifth driver this season to win multiple races.

Meanwhile, Kurt Busch finished second, followed by Ryan Blaney. Kyle Larson, who won the inaugural event last year, finished fourth and multiple race winner Ross Chastain completed the top five.

Denny Hamlin, who started the race from pole, led a race-high 114 laps and finished sixth.

NASCAR’s 2022 Ally 400 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway:

#9 - Chase Elliott #45 - Kurt Busch #12 - Ryan Blaney #5 - Kyle Larson #1 - Ross Chastain #11 - Denny Hamlin #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #20 - Christopher Bell #22 - Joey Logano #4 - Kevin Harvick #43 - Erik Jones #23 - Bubba Wallace #34 - Michael McDowell #3 - Austin Dillon #99 - Daniel Suárez #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #10 - Aric Almirola #8 - Tyler Reddick #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #7 - Corey LaJoie #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #31 - Justin Haley #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #41 - Cole Custer #51 - Cody Ware #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #6 - Brad Keselowski #17 - Chris Buescher #42 - Ty Dillon #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #77 - Josh Bilicki (i) #14 - Chase Briscoe #24 - William Byron #48 - Alex Bowman

Catch the teams and drivers next at the Road Americas on July 3, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far