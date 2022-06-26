NASCAR 2022: Full starting lineup for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

After an action-packed first sixteen NASCAR Cup Series races, the sport arrived at the Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, Tennessee. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of another exciting race this Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Ally 400 will go live on FOX and MRN at 5:00 pm ET.

The 17th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.33-mile-long track. 36 drivers will compete over 300 laps on the oval-shaped track.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the Ally 400 on his official Twitter account:

Race start won’t be moved an hour earlier (that decision requires 24-hour notice). Nashville(ET) Sunday2:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay4:00-Peacock-Cup prerace5:00-NBC-Cup prerace5:23-Cup race 90-95-115, 10 sets (9 stickers, 1 qual set), fuel 68-73NWS: 90s, 65-70% rain.Race start won’t be moved an hour earlier (that decision requires 24-hour notice). https://t.co/L8QYyGNQ30

In Saturday’s qualifying races, Coca-Cola 600 winner Denny Hamlin won his second pole of the season at a speed of 160.413 mph after a popup shower forced NASCAR to cancel the final round of qualifying. Team Penske driver Joey Logano will share the front row with Hamlin after turning a lap of 160.107 mph.

They will be followed by Kyle Larson (159.963), Chase Elliott (159.931), and Daniel Suarez (159.877) in the top-5.

All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney (159.866), Ross Chastain (159.722), Kevin Harvick (159.659), Christopher Bell (159.228), and Martin Truex Jr. (159.207) completed the top-10.

2022 NASCAR Ally 400 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Nashville Superspeedway:

Row 1

1. #11 - Denny Hamlin

2. #22 - Joey Logano

Row 2

3. #5 - Kyle Larson

4. #9 - Chase Elliott

Row 3

5. #99 - Daniel Suarez

6. #12 - Ryan Blaney

Row 4

7. #1 - Ross Chastain

8. #4 - Kevin Harvick

Row 5

9. #20 - Christopher Bell

10. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.

Row 6

11. #10 - Aric Almirola

12. #48 - Alex Bowman

Row 7

13. #24 - William Byron

14. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger

Row 8

15. #17 - Chris Buescher

16. #8 - Tyler Reddick

Row 9

17. #41 - Cole Custer

18. #34 - Michael McDowell

Row 10

19. #45 - Kurt Busch

20. #3 - Austin Dillon

Row 11

21. #31 - Justin Haley

22. #7 - Corey LaJoie

Row 12

23. #43 - Erik Jones

24. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)

Row 13

25. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

26. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)

Row 14

27. #6 - Brad Keselowski

28. #14 - Chase Briscoe

Row 15

29. #42 - Ty Dillon

30. #23 - Bubba Wallace

Row 16

31. #51 - Cody Ware

32. #15 - J.J. Yeley

Row 17

33. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)

34. #77 - Josh Bilicki

Row 18

35. #78 - B.J. McLeod

36. #18 - Kyle Busch

