NASCAR 2022: Full starting lineup for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

After an action-packed first sixteen NASCAR Cup Series races, the sport arrived at the Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, Tennessee. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of another exciting race this Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Ally 400 will go live on FOX and MRN at 5:00 pm ET.
The 17th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.33-mile-long track. 36 drivers will compete over 300 laps on the oval-shaped track.
Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the Ally 400 on his official Twitter account:
In Saturday’s qualifying races, Coca-Cola 600 winner Denny Hamlin won his second pole of the season at a speed of 160.413 mph after a popup shower forced NASCAR to cancel the final round of qualifying. Team Penske driver Joey Logano will share the front row with Hamlin after turning a lap of 160.107 mph.
They will be followed by Kyle Larson (159.963), Chase Elliott (159.931), and Daniel Suarez (159.877) in the top-5.
All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney (159.866), Ross Chastain (159.722), Kevin Harvick (159.659), Christopher Bell (159.228), and Martin Truex Jr. (159.207) completed the top-10.
2022 NASCAR Ally 400 starting line-up
Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Nashville Superspeedway:
Row 1
1. #11 - Denny Hamlin
2. #22 - Joey Logano
Row 2
3. #5 - Kyle Larson
4. #9 - Chase Elliott
Row 3
5. #99 - Daniel Suarez
6. #12 - Ryan Blaney
Row 4
7. #1 - Ross Chastain
8. #4 - Kevin Harvick
Row 5
9. #20 - Christopher Bell
10. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
Row 6
11. #10 - Aric Almirola
12. #48 - Alex Bowman
Row 7
13. #24 - William Byron
14. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
Row 8
15. #17 - Chris Buescher
16. #8 - Tyler Reddick
Row 9
17. #41 - Cole Custer
18. #34 - Michael McDowell
Row 10
19. #45 - Kurt Busch
20. #3 - Austin Dillon
Row 11
21. #31 - Justin Haley
22. #7 - Corey LaJoie
Row 12
23. #43 - Erik Jones
24. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
Row 13
25. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
26. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
Row 14
27. #6 - Brad Keselowski
28. #14 - Chase Briscoe
Row 15
29. #42 - Ty Dillon
30. #23 - Bubba Wallace
Row 16
31. #51 - Cody Ware
32. #15 - J.J. Yeley
Row 17
33. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
34. #77 - Josh Bilicki
Row 18
35. #78 - B.J. McLeod
36. #18 - Kyle Busch