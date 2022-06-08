×
Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr., race during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr., race during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 08, 2022 02:10 PM IST

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma County this weekend for the second road course race of the 2022 season after the Enjoy Illinois 300.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 is the 16th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held next weekend at Sonoma Raceway in California. The race will begin at 4:00 p.m. EST and will air on FOX and MRN.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 is contested over 90 laps on the 1.99-mile-long track. The race marks the 33rd Cup race hosted by Sonoma Raceway in the series’ history.

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐂𝐇𝐔𝐓𝐄 🪂@NASCAR | #ToyotaSaveMart350 https://t.co/wuiKCoNGZ8

The venue hosted its first Cup Series race in 1989, with Ricky Rudd taking the win. It is one of the seven Cup Series road-course events and the second of the season.

The venue features 12 turns on a hilly course with 160 feet (49 m) of total elevation change.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share the drivers list of those taking part in the Toyota/Save Mart 350.

36 Cup cars for Sonoma. 15-Hand, 16-Allmendinger, 77-Bilicki, 78-Heckert https://t.co/RMkYznM0fy

Four open cars will take to the starting grid for this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race: No.16 Kaulig Racing’s A. J. Allmendinger, No.77 Spire Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki, No.15 Rick Ware Racing’s Joey Hand, and Scott Heckert. Heckert will be making his first Cup appearance of the season, driving the No.78 for Live Fast Motorsports.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 and finished with a total time of 3 hours, 14 minutes, and 42 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 36-cars that will take part at Sonoma Raceway:

Also Read Article Continues below
  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Joey Hand
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #41 - Cole Custer
  28. #42 - Ty Dillon
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Kurt Busch
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  35. #78 - Scott Heckert (i)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Sonoma Raceway on June 12 at 4:00 pm ET.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...