NASCAR 2022: Full starting lineup for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

After an action-packed first fifteen NASCAR Cup Series races, the sport arrived at the Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma County, California. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of another exciting race this Sunday, June 12, 2022. The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will go live on FOX and MRN at 4:00 pm ET.

The 16th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.99-mile-long track. 36 drivers will compete over 110 laps on the road course.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on his official Twitter account:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Sunday at Sonoma

(ET)



2-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

4:14-FS1-Cup race 25-30-55, 6 sets tires (5 stickers and 1 set scuffs from qualifying), fuel 41-44 laps.



NWS:70s,10% Sunday at Sonoma(ET)2-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay4:14-FS1-Cup race 25-30-55, 6 sets tires (5 stickers and 1 set scuffs from qualifying), fuel 41-44 laps. NWS:70s,10% https://t.co/OAHyG7I0z7

In Saturday’s qualifying races, Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson won his second pole of the season at a speed of 90.42 mph. It was Larson’s fifth consecutive pole at Sonoma. His teammate Chase Elliott will share the front row with the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion.

They will be followed by Chris Buescher, Michael McDowell, and Tyler Reddick, rounding out the top-five.

Stewart-Haas Racing Cole Custer, Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez, Joey Logano, and Denny Hamlin completed the top-10.

2022 NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at the Sonoma Raceway:

Row 1

1. #5 - Kyle Larson

2. #9 - Chase Elliott

Row 2

3. #17 - Chris Buescher

4. #34 - Michael McDowell

Row 3

5. #8 - Tyler Reddick

6. #41 - Cole Custer

Row 4

7. #1 - Ross Chastain

8. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Row 5

9. #22 - Joey Logano

10. #11 - Denny Hamlin

Row 6

11. #45 - Kurt Busch

12. #18 - Kyle Busch

Row 7

13. #3 - Austin Dillon

14. #12 - Ryan Blaney

Row 8

15. #14 - Chase Briscoe

16. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)

Row 9

17. #15 - Joey Hand

18. #31 - Justin Haley

Row 10

19. #48 - Alex Bowman

20. #24 - William Byron

Row 11

21. #10 - Aric Almirola

22. #6 - Brad Keselowski

Row 12

23. #4 - Kevin Harvick

24. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)

Row 13

25. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)

26. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)

Row 14

27. #23 - Bubba Wallace

28. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.

Row 15

29. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)

30. #7 - Corey LaJoie

Row 16

31. #20 - Christopher Bell

32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Row 17

33. #43 - Erik Jones

34. #42 - Ty Dillon

Row 18

35. #78 - Scott Heckert (i)

36. #51 - Cody Ware

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far