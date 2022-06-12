NASCAR 2022: Full starting lineup for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

After an action-packed first fifteen NASCAR Cup Series races, the sport arrived at the Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma County, California. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of another exciting race this Sunday, June 12, 2022. The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will go live on FOX and MRN at 4:00 pm ET.
The 16th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.99-mile-long track. 36 drivers will compete over 110 laps on the road course.
Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on his official Twitter account:
In Saturday’s qualifying races, Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson won his second pole of the season at a speed of 90.42 mph. It was Larson’s fifth consecutive pole at Sonoma. His teammate Chase Elliott will share the front row with the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion.
They will be followed by Chris Buescher, Michael McDowell, and Tyler Reddick, rounding out the top-five.
Stewart-Haas Racing Cole Custer, Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez, Joey Logano, and Denny Hamlin completed the top-10.
2022 NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 starting line-up
Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at the Sonoma Raceway:
Row 1
1. #5 - Kyle Larson
2. #9 - Chase Elliott
Row 2
3. #17 - Chris Buescher
4. #34 - Michael McDowell
Row 3
5. #8 - Tyler Reddick
6. #41 - Cole Custer
Row 4
7. #1 - Ross Chastain
8. #99 - Daniel Suárez
Row 5
9. #22 - Joey Logano
10. #11 - Denny Hamlin
Row 6
11. #45 - Kurt Busch
12. #18 - Kyle Busch
Row 7
13. #3 - Austin Dillon
14. #12 - Ryan Blaney
Row 8
15. #14 - Chase Briscoe
16. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
Row 9
17. #15 - Joey Hand
18. #31 - Justin Haley
Row 10
19. #48 - Alex Bowman
20. #24 - William Byron
Row 11
21. #10 - Aric Almirola
22. #6 - Brad Keselowski
Row 12
23. #4 - Kevin Harvick
24. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
Row 13
25. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
26. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
Row 14
27. #23 - Bubba Wallace
28. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
Row 15
29. #77 - Josh Bilicki (i)
30. #7 - Corey LaJoie
Row 16
31. #20 - Christopher Bell
32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Row 17
33. #43 - Erik Jones
34. #42 - Ty Dillon
Row 18
35. #78 - Scott Heckert (i)
36. #51 - Cody Ware