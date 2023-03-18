2022 NASCAR Weekly Series Champion Layne Riggs to drive number 1 truck for Tricon at Atlanta Speedway

Layne Riggs, the 2022 NASCAR Weekly Series Champion, is all set to make his first start of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season this weekend. He will pilot the #1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage at Saturday (March 18)’s Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. His ride will be sponsored by Infinity Communication Group.

Layne Riggs is the son of former NASCAR driver Scott Riggs. He made three Truck starts in the 2022 season with Halmar Friesen Racing and scored three top-20 finishes, including a best finish of seventh-place in his debut at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Riggs clinched the 2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championship with 16 total wins. At the age of 20, he is the youngest driver to secure the title, surpassing Peyton Sellers’ record set in 2005 at the age of 21.

The 20-year-old will race alongside his teammates Dean Thompson, Corey Heim, Tanner Gray, and John Hunter Nemechek in Georgia. Riggs joined the driver lineup for TRICON Garage’s fifth entry which is set to include Kaz Grala, Jason White, Jesse Love, and William Sawalich.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here is the qualifying order for 36 drivers for Saturday’s Truck Series race at 1.54-mile-long Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Kieth McGee - 39.150 Ryan Vargas - 38.900 Akinori Ogata - 34.800 Bret Holmes - 33.050 Hailie Deegan - 30.700 Mason Maggio - 30.600 Bayley Currey - 28.350 Kaden Honeycutt - 28.300 Josh Reaume - 28.300 Spencer Boyd - 27.300 Mason Massey - 27.300 Kris Wright - 27.300 John Hunter Nemechek - 26.250 Layne Riggs - 26.250 Rajah Caruth - 25.750 Lawless Alan - 23.800 Nick Sanchez - 23.250 Daniel Dye - 22.750 Timmy Hill - 21.950 Jack Wood - 21.200 Dean Thompson - 19.000 Colby Howard - 17.850 Stewart Friesen - 17.000 Tyler Ankrum - 15.450 Jake Garcia - 11.550 Tanner Gray - 11.450 Matt DiBenedetto - 11.050 Chase Purdy - 9.600 Matt Crafton - 9.300 Grant Enfinger - 7.950 Corey Heim - 7.800 Carson Hocevar - 7.450 Christian Eckes - 4.350 Ben Rhodes - 4.000 Ty Majeski - 3.650 Zane Smith - 1.500

Catch Truck Series drivers and teams at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m. ET on FS1.

