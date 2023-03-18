Create

2022 NASCAR Weekly Series Champion Layne Riggs to drive number 1 truck for Tricon at Atlanta Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 18, 2023 00:47 IST
Layne Riggs, the 2022 NASCAR Weekly Series Champion, is all set to make his first start of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season this weekend. He will pilot the #1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage at Saturday (March 18)’s Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. His ride will be sponsored by Infinity Communication Group.

Layne Riggs is the son of former NASCAR driver Scott Riggs. He made three Truck starts in the 2022 season with Halmar Friesen Racing and scored three top-20 finishes, including a best finish of seventh-place in his debut at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

We got our guy for the ATL. 2022 NASCAR Weekly Series Champion @LayneRiggs99 will pilot the No. 1 Tundra at Atlanta Motor Speedway. 👏 https://t.co/sB4F0sNENt

Riggs clinched the 2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championship with 16 total wins. At the age of 20, he is the youngest driver to secure the title, surpassing Peyton Sellers’ record set in 2005 at the age of 21.

The 20-year-old will race alongside his teammates Dean Thompson, Corey Heim, Tanner Gray, and John Hunter Nemechek in Georgia. Riggs joined the driver lineup for TRICON Garage’s fifth entry which is set to include Kaz Grala, Jason White, Jesse Love, and William Sawalich.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here is the qualifying order for 36 drivers for Saturday’s Truck Series race at 1.54-mile-long Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. Kieth McGee - 39.150
  2. Ryan Vargas - 38.900
  3. Akinori Ogata - 34.800
  4. Bret Holmes - 33.050
  5. Hailie Deegan - 30.700
  6. Mason Maggio - 30.600
  7. Bayley Currey - 28.350
  8. Kaden Honeycutt - 28.300
  9. Josh Reaume - 28.300
  10. Spencer Boyd - 27.300
  11. Mason Massey - 27.300
  12. Kris Wright - 27.300
  13. John Hunter Nemechek - 26.250
  14. Layne Riggs - 26.250
  15. Rajah Caruth - 25.750
  16. Lawless Alan - 23.800
  17. Nick Sanchez - 23.250
  18. Daniel Dye - 22.750
  19. Timmy Hill - 21.950
  20. Jack Wood - 21.200
  21. Dean Thompson - 19.000
  22. Colby Howard - 17.850
  23. Stewart Friesen - 17.000
  24. Tyler Ankrum - 15.450
  25. Jake Garcia - 11.550
  26. Tanner Gray - 11.450
  27. Matt DiBenedetto - 11.050
  28. Chase Purdy - 9.600
  29. Matt Crafton - 9.300
  30. Grant Enfinger - 7.950
  31. Corey Heim - 7.800
  32. Carson Hocevar - 7.450
  33. Christian Eckes - 4.350
  34. Ben Rhodes - 4.000
  35. Ty Majeski - 3.650
  36. Zane Smith - 1.500

Catch Truck Series drivers and teams at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m. ET on FS1.

