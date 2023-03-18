2022 NASCAR Weekly Series Champion Layne Riggs to drive number 1 truck for Tricon at Atlanta Speedway

Layne Riggs, the 2022 NASCAR Weekly Series Champion, is all set to make his first start of the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season this weekend. He will pilot the #1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage at Saturday (March 18)’s Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. His ride will be sponsored by Infinity Communication Group.
Layne Riggs is the son of former NASCAR driver Scott Riggs. He made three Truck starts in the 2022 season with Halmar Friesen Racing and scored three top-20 finishes, including a best finish of seventh-place in his debut at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
Riggs clinched the 2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championship with 16 total wins. At the age of 20, he is the youngest driver to secure the title, surpassing Peyton Sellers’ record set in 2005 at the age of 21.
The 20-year-old will race alongside his teammates Dean Thompson, Corey Heim, Tanner Gray, and John Hunter Nemechek in Georgia. Riggs joined the driver lineup for TRICON Garage’s fifth entry which is set to include Kaz Grala, Jason White, Jesse Love, and William Sawalich.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Here is the qualifying order for 36 drivers for Saturday’s Truck Series race at 1.54-mile-long Atlanta Motor Speedway:
- Kieth McGee - 39.150
- Ryan Vargas - 38.900
- Akinori Ogata - 34.800
- Bret Holmes - 33.050
- Hailie Deegan - 30.700
- Mason Maggio - 30.600
- Bayley Currey - 28.350
- Kaden Honeycutt - 28.300
- Josh Reaume - 28.300
- Spencer Boyd - 27.300
- Mason Massey - 27.300
- Kris Wright - 27.300
- John Hunter Nemechek - 26.250
- Layne Riggs - 26.250
- Rajah Caruth - 25.750
- Lawless Alan - 23.800
- Nick Sanchez - 23.250
- Daniel Dye - 22.750
- Timmy Hill - 21.950
- Jack Wood - 21.200
- Dean Thompson - 19.000
- Colby Howard - 17.850
- Stewart Friesen - 17.000
- Tyler Ankrum - 15.450
- Jake Garcia - 11.550
- Tanner Gray - 11.450
- Matt DiBenedetto - 11.050
- Chase Purdy - 9.600
- Matt Crafton - 9.300
- Grant Enfinger - 7.950
- Corey Heim - 7.800
- Carson Hocevar - 7.450
- Christian Eckes - 4.350
- Ben Rhodes - 4.000
- Ty Majeski - 3.650
- Zane Smith - 1.500
Catch Truck Series drivers and teams at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m. ET on FS1.