NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Hampton, Georgia, this weekend after a one-week break.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 is the third Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (March 18) at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race will kick off at 2:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 135 laps on the 1.54-mile (2.48 km) permanent tri-oval-shaped superspeedway. Saturday’s event will be the 15th annual Fr8 208 race hosted by the Atlanta Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks @NASCAR_Trucks Heading back to the Peach State this weekend. Heading back to the Peach State this weekend. 😤 https://t.co/LYxl5ZSZEx

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s 207-mile Truck race.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 36 entries for truck race at Atlanta. Nemechek in the No. 17 Tricon truck — only driver doing both races Saturday. Vargas in the No. 30 On Point truck and has changed his points declaration from Xfinity to trucks. 36 entries for truck race at Atlanta. Nemechek in the No. 17 Tricon truck — only driver doing both races Saturday. Vargas in the No. 30 On Point truck and has changed his points declaration from Xfinity to trucks. https://t.co/XTCvIuzczK

The 36 truck drivers in action include notable names like John Hunter Nemechek, Mason Maggio, Josh Reaume, Ryan Vargas, Bayley Currey, and Akinori Ogata.

Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Corey Heim won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208. He will be looking forward to defending his title this Saturday.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 Truck drivers that will take part at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#1 – TBA #02 - Kris Wright #2 - Nick Sanchez #04 - Kaden Honeycutt #4 - Chase Purdy #5 - Dean Thompson #9 - Colby Howard #11 - Corey Heim #12 - Spencer Boyd #13 - Hailie Deegan #15 - Tanner Gray #16 - Tyler Ankrum #17 - John Hunter Nemechek #19 - Christian Eckes #20 - Mason Maggio #22 - Josh Reaume #23 - Grant Enfinger #24 - Rajah Caruth #25 - Matt DiBenedetto #30 - Ryan Vargas #32 - Bret Holmes #33 - Mason Massey #34 - TBA #35 - Jake Garcia #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Bayley Currey #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Daniel Dye #45 - Lawless Alan #46 - Akinori Ogata #51 - Jack Wood #52 - Stewart Friesen #56 - Timmy Hill #88 - Matt Crafton #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18, 2023, at 2:00 pm ET.

