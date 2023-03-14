Create

NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 14, 2023 20:19 IST
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fr8 208
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fr8 208

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to Hampton, Georgia, this weekend after a one-week break.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 is the third Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (March 18) at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race will kick off at 2:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 135 laps on the 1.54-mile (2.48 km) permanent tri-oval-shaped superspeedway. Saturday’s event will be the 15th annual Fr8 208 race hosted by the Atlanta Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Heading back to the Peach State this weekend. 😤 https://t.co/LYxl5ZSZEx

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s 207-mile Truck race.

36 entries for truck race at Atlanta. Nemechek in the No. 17 Tricon truck — only driver doing both races Saturday. Vargas in the No. 30 On Point truck and has changed his points declaration from Xfinity to trucks. https://t.co/XTCvIuzczK

The 36 truck drivers in action include notable names like John Hunter Nemechek, Mason Maggio, Josh Reaume, Ryan Vargas, Bayley Currey, and Akinori Ogata.

Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Corey Heim won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208. He will be looking forward to defending his title this Saturday.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 Truck drivers that will take part at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 – TBA
  2. #02 - Kris Wright
  3. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #04 - Kaden Honeycutt
  5. #4 - Chase Purdy
  6. #5 - Dean Thompson
  7. #9 - Colby Howard
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  10. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #17 - John Hunter Nemechek
  14. #19 - Christian Eckes
  15. #20 - Mason Maggio
  16. #22 - Josh Reaume
  17. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  18. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  19. #25 - Matt DiBenedetto
  20. #30 - Ryan Vargas
  21. #32 - Bret Holmes
  22. #33 - Mason Massey
  23. #34 - TBA
  24. #35 - Jake Garcia
  25. #38 - Zane Smith
  26. #41 - Bayley Currey
  27. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  28. #43 - Daniel Dye
  29. #45 - Lawless Alan
  30. #46 - Akinori Ogata
  31. #51 - Jack Wood
  32. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  33. #56 - Timmy Hill
  34. #88 - Matt Crafton
  35. #98 - Ty Majeski
  36. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18, 2023, at 2:00 pm ET.

