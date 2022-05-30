NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Fourteen races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the third multiple race winner of the season after earning his second win of the season at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
In an intensely competitive Coca-Cola 600, the 41-year-old took the lead from Kyle Busch in a close battle during double overtime to earn his first Coca-Cola 600 win and the 48th race victory of his career.
With Sunday’s win, Hamlin gained 42 points and currently stands in 17th place in the Cup Series Standings. He currently has a total of 309 points, with two wins and three top-five finishes.
Kyle Larson, the defending champion of the event, fought hard to recapture his title, but ultimately finished in P9. With another top-ten finish, he gained 36 points and placed ninth in the championship standings with 412 points.
Other drivers who have tasted victory this season include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Kurt Busch.
Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Coca-Cola 600
Here is the updated list of where the drivers stand in the NASCAR Cup Series standings:
- Chase Elliott - 489
- Ross Chastain - 455
- Kyle Busch - 452
- Ryan Blaney - 436
- Martin Truex Jr. - 430
- Joey Logano - 423
- William Byron - 420
- Alex Bowman - 415
- Kyle Larson - 412
- Christopher Bell - 400
- Kevin Harvick - 373
- Tyler Reddick - 350
- Chase Briscoe - 349
- Aric Almirola - 342
- Austin Dillon - 328
- Erik Jones - 321
- Denny Hamlin - 309
- Daniel Suárez - 301
- Austin Cindric - 294
- Kurt Busch - 289
- Chris Buescher - 275
- Michael McDowell - 274
- Bubba Wallace Jr. - 272
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 267
- Justin Haley - 255
- Ty Dillon - 246
- Cole Custer - 235
- Harrison Burton - 211
- Todd Gilliland - 206
- Brad Keselowski - 183
- Cory LaJoie - 181
- Cody Ware - 131
- B. J. McLeod - 97
- David Ragan - 61
- Garrett Biffle - 24
- Jacques Villeneuve - 15
- Boris Said - 11
- Joey Hand - 2