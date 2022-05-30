NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Fourteen races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the third multiple race winner of the season after earning his second win of the season at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In an intensely competitive Coca-Cola 600, the 41-year-old took the lead from Kyle Busch in a close battle during double overtime to earn his first Coca-Cola 600 win and the 48th race victory of his career.

With Sunday’s win, Hamlin gained 42 points and currently stands in 17th place in the Cup Series Standings. He currently has a total of 309 points, with two wins and three top-five finishes.

Kyle Larson, the defending champion of the event, fought hard to recapture his title, but ultimately finished in P9. With another top-ten finish, he gained 36 points and placed ninth in the championship standings with 412 points.

Other drivers who have tasted victory this season include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Kurt Busch.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Coca-Cola 600

Here is the updated list of where the drivers stand in the NASCAR Cup Series standings:

Chase Elliott - 489 Ross Chastain - 455 Kyle Busch - 452 Ryan Blaney - 436 Martin Truex Jr. - 430 Joey Logano - 423 William Byron - 420 Alex Bowman - 415 Kyle Larson - 412 Christopher Bell - 400 Kevin Harvick - 373 Tyler Reddick - 350 Chase Briscoe - 349 Aric Almirola - 342 Austin Dillon - 328 Erik Jones - 321 Denny Hamlin - 309 Daniel Suárez - 301 Austin Cindric - 294 Kurt Busch - 289 Chris Buescher - 275 Michael McDowell - 274 Bubba Wallace Jr. - 272 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 267 Justin Haley - 255 Ty Dillon - 246 Cole Custer - 235 Harrison Burton - 211 Todd Gilliland - 206 Brad Keselowski - 183 Cory LaJoie - 181 Cody Ware - 131 B. J. McLeod - 97 David Ragan - 61 Garrett Biffle - 24 Jacques Villeneuve - 15 Boris Said - 11 Joey Hand - 2

