NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
Modified May 30, 2022 05:51 PM IST
Fourteen races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the third multiple race winner of the season after earning his second win of the season at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In an intensely competitive Coca-Cola 600, the 41-year-old took the lead from Kyle Busch in a close battle during double overtime to earn his first Coca-Cola 600 win and the 48th race victory of his career.

With Sunday’s win, Hamlin gained 42 points and currently stands in 17th place in the Cup Series Standings. He currently has a total of 309 points, with two wins and three top-five finishes.

Kyle Larson, the defending champion of the event, fought hard to recapture his title, but ultimately finished in P9. With another top-ten finish, he gained 36 points and placed ninth in the championship standings with 412 points.

Other drivers who have tasted victory this season include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, and Kurt Busch.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Coca-Cola 600

Here is the updated list of where the drivers stand in the NASCAR Cup Series standings:

  1. Chase Elliott - 489
  2. Ross Chastain - 455
  3. Kyle Busch - 452
  4. Ryan Blaney - 436
  5. Martin Truex Jr. - 430
  6. Joey Logano - 423
  7. William Byron - 420
  8. Alex Bowman - 415
  9. Kyle Larson - 412
  10. Christopher Bell - 400
  11. Kevin Harvick - 373
  12. Tyler Reddick - 350
  13. Chase Briscoe - 349
  14. Aric Almirola - 342
  15. Austin Dillon - 328
  16. Erik Jones - 321
  17. Denny Hamlin - 309
  18. Daniel Suárez - 301
  19. Austin Cindric - 294
  20. Kurt Busch - 289
  21. Chris Buescher - 275
  22. Michael McDowell - 274
  23. Bubba Wallace Jr. - 272
  24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 267
  25. Justin Haley - 255
  26. Ty Dillon - 246
  27. Cole Custer - 235
  28. Harrison Burton - 211
  29. Todd Gilliland - 206
  30. Brad Keselowski - 183
  31. Cory LaJoie - 181
  32. Cody Ware - 131
  33. B. J. McLeod - 97
  34. David Ragan - 61
  35. Garrett Biffle - 24
  36. Jacques Villeneuve - 15
  37. Boris Said - 11
  38. Joey Hand - 2

