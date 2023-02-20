2023 Daytona 500: Jimmie Johnson relishes 'fun race' in NASCAR comeback

Despite finishing his comeback race in NASCAR in a late wreck at the tri-oval, seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson was as ecstatic as ever. The 47-year-old driver made his official return to the sport in 2023 by competing in the 65th Daytona 500, marking the start of a year of part-time entries in the highest echelon of stock car racing.

Now driving for the team he co-owns, the #84 Carvanna Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 from Legacy Motor Club saw the El Cajon, California native participate in the iconic 500-mile-long race, in an attempt to possibly win the prestigious event. Johnson was seen starting from the back of the pack alongside Travis Pastrana as a non-regular entry. However, the former Hendrick Motorsports driver's skills behind the wheel of a stock car saw him charge through the field at a steady pace.

Having managed to avoid all but one major pile-up in the race, Jimmie Johnson was also seen running in the top-5 and top-10 at times, before getting caught up in the final wreck triggered by a spinning #3 Chevrolet of Austin Dillon. Johnson further elaborated on what he thought was a 'fun day' and said:

"All in all, just a fun day. It was great to get some reps, to be back in the mix, running top-5, top-10 and all around so, thankfull that Carvanna (Sponsor for #84 car) followed me over from IndyCar and we were able to have this opportunity."

He added:

"I had a blast. It was so nice not worrying about stage points, and I even got a few and not worrying about really anything, Itbwas just abiut tring to get to the finish, to the checkered flag, and I was one lap away."

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Jimmie Johnson on his day. Jimmie Johnson on his day. https://t.co/eTKuxBJBLO

It remains to be seen when Jimmie Johnson will get behind the wheel of the #84 Chevy again this year.

Jimmie Johnson hints at next NASCAR Cup Series appearance

In a post-race interview after the end of the 65th Daytona 500, Jimmie Johnson also hinted about his next appearance behind the wheel of a stock car in this year's Cup Series season. Running on a limited schedule, Johnson elaborated:

"It'll be before Chicago (Street Race), I know that. We're getting close."

NASCAR heads to the Auto Club Speedway next weekend for the Pala Casino 400, kicking off the western swing of the 2023 season. The race is scheduled to go live on February 26, 2023 at 3:30 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes