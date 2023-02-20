2023 NASCAR Daytona 500: Final results for the race at Daytona International Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 is finally done and dusted. The season-opening race started at 2:30 pm ET and lasted for three hours, 38 minutes, and 53 seconds – recording the longest Daytona 500 in NASCAR history. It took place at Daytona International Speedway, with a total of 40 entries.

Driving the #47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for JTG Daugherty Racing, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. clinched the Daytona 500, making his way to the lead on the final lap in double overtime and then emerging ahead of Joey Logano at the time of caution to claim the most prestigious win of his career.

The win marked the third Cup Series career victory for the 35-year-old. With his win in Daytona Beach, Florida, the 35-year-old driver ended a 199-race winless streak dating back to the Daytona summer race in 2017.

Meanwhile, Logano finished as runner-up followed by Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher, and pole winner Alex Bowman completing the top five.

Action sports star Travis Pastrana made a memorable Cup Series debut. Despite starting 40th on the grid, Pastrana managed to finish 11th in the final standings. Last year’s Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric had a disappointing start to the season as he failed to finish the race after being involved in a multi-car wreck.

The 65th annual Daytona 500 saw 52 lead changes among 21 different drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

NASCAR’s 2023 Daytona 500 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2023 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway:

#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #22 - Joey Logano #20 - Christopher Bell #17 - Chris Buescher #48 - Alex Bowman #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #99 - Daniel Suárez #12 - Ryan Blaney #1 - Ross Chastain #15 - Riley Herbst (i) #67 - Travis Pastrana #4 - Kevin Harvick #36 - Zane Smith (i) #51 - Cody Ware #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #7 - Corey LaJoie #11 - Denny Hamlin #5 - Kyle Larson #8 - Kyle Busch #23 - Bubba Wallace #10 - Aric Almirola #6 - Brad Keselowski #2 - Austin Cindric #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #21 - Harrison Burton #38 - Todd Gilliland #34 - Michael McDowell #50 - Conor Daly (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod #84 - Jimmie Johnson #31 - Justin Haley #3 - Austin Dillon #24 - William Byron #14 - Chase Briscoe #41 - Ryan Preece #43 - Erik Jones #9 - Chase Elliott #45 - Tyler Reddick #77 - Ty Dillon

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the Auto Club Speedway for the second race of the season on February 26, 2023.

