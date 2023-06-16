2023 NASCAR Better Half Dash full results of the race

Every weekend, the wives and girlfriends of NASCAR Cup Series drivers play a supporting role, cheering for their partners as they prepare to do battle on the track. However, on Wednesday, June 14 at Texas Motor Speedway Legends oval, the roles were reversed.

The return of the NASCAR Better Half Dash, and its first running as an iRacing event, took place as part of a special edition of FS1’s NASCAR RaceHub on Wednesday.

It was McCall Gaulding, who emerged victorious in a field of 14 female drivers, comprising wives and girlfriends of NASCAR drivers. The win marked her three consecutive victories at Better Half Dash.

McCall Gaulding @McCallKelli Your 2023 better half dash CHAMPION! THREE TIMES IN A ROW! I definitely doubted myself being put in a Go-kart but @ZaneSmith kept me confident, focused and more determined to win $10,000 for @cityofrefugeatl than ever! We set sail to the win! I’m so happy! Thank you @FollowMRO Your 2023 better half dash CHAMPION! THREE TIMES IN A ROW! I definitely doubted myself being put in a Go-kart but @ZaneSmith kept me confident, focused and more determined to win $10,000 for @cityofrefugeatl than ever! We set sail to the win! I’m so happy! Thank you @FollowMRO https://t.co/TDq4dO5ZSZ

Craftsman Truck Series driver Zane Smith’s girlfriend was one of the fastest drivers in practice leading up to the event, won her heat race to secure third place in the starting lineup and then led every single lap of the main event on Wednesday.

Speaking about the victory after the race, Gaulding said:

“When I asked MRO to be in the Better Half iRacing Dash, I spent three nights out of the week watching (Zane) train with Josh Wise in the Chevy simulator, and I was like ‘I want to do that so bad!’. Once they told me I was able to join, I spent hours—literally, Zane had to pull me off of this thing every night. So now I’m paying the consequences of lower back pain, but it all paid off!”

Meanwhile, Holly Shelton (Cup Series driver Erik Jones' fiancee) finished runner-up, followed by Ariana Jencik, Kenzie Hemric, and Jennifer Self in the top-five.

Larry McReynolds @LarryMac28 We’ve been talking about it for a few weeks, but tonight on #RaceHub @FS1 at 6pm/ET It’s “The Better Half Dash” with the ladies of #NASCAR What a fun event! Tune In! We’ve been talking about it for a few weeks, but tonight on #RaceHub @FS1 at 6pm/ET It’s “The Better Half Dash” with the ladies of #NASCAR What a fun event! Tune In!

The Better Half Dash was held at Charlotte Motor Speedway with bandolero cars from 2011 to 2017, allowing women in NASCAR to participate and raise money for charity.

McCall Gaulding will donate a winning prize money of $10,000 to the City of Refuge, an organization working to bring light, hope, and change to the lives of individuals and families in Atlanta.

NASCAR 2023 Better Half Dash final results

Here are the final results for 2023 Better Half Dash at Texas Motor Speedway:

#38 - McCall Gaulding #43 - Holly Shelton #31 - Ariana Jencik #11 - Kenzie Hemric #23 - Jennifer Self #24 - Erin Blaney #99 - Julia Piquet #18 - Kristin Labonte #35 - Caitlin Gase #21 - Jenna Petty #16 - Tammy Rice #12 - Gianna Tulio #68 - Kari Custer #07 - Natalie Soutier

