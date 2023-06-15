Zane Smith’s fiancee wins NASCAR’s 2023 Better Half Dash for the third time in a row

Zane Smith's fiancee McCall Gaulding emerged as the 2023 NASCAR Better Half Dash champion, winning the event three years in a row. Gaulding won the go-kart race in a field of 14 female racers, comprising better halves of NASCAR drivers.

The 2023 Better Half Dash was held on Wednesday, June 14 at Trackhouse Motorplex, Mooresville, and was broadcast on Fox's RaceHub. Gaulding emerged as the victor, as she took the checkered flag for the 15-lap race, winning $10,000 for charity. Holly Shelton (NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones' fiancee) and Ariana Jencik were the podium finishers.

McCall Gaulding @McCallKelli Your 2023 better half dash CHAMPION! THREE TIMES IN A ROW! I definitely doubted myself being put in a Go-kart but @ZaneSmith kept me confident, focused and more determined to win $10,000 for @cityofrefugeatl than ever! We set sail to the win! I’m so happy! Thank you @FollowMRO Your 2023 better half dash CHAMPION! THREE TIMES IN A ROW! I definitely doubted myself being put in a Go-kart but @ZaneSmith kept me confident, focused and more determined to win $10,000 for @cityofrefugeatl than ever! We set sail to the win! I’m so happy! Thank you @FollowMRO https://t.co/TDq4dO5ZSZ

Here are the results from the Better Half Dash:

McCall Gaulding Holly Shelton Ariana Jencik Kenzie Hemric Jennifer Self Erin Blaney Julia Piquet Kristin Labonte Caitlin Gase Jenna Petty Tammy Rice Gianna Tulio Kari Custer Natalie Soutier

McCall Gaulding will donate the $10,000 prize money to the City of Refuge organization, which aims to bring light, hope, and transformation to the lives of individuals and families of Atlanta.

Gaulding's win was a first on track, as the previous two editions were online events. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the 2021 and 2022 editions were conducted on iRacing.

Julia Piquet, daughter of three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet Sr. and Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez's fiancee, finished seventh. Piquet had previously finished second in 2021.

Benefitting Motor Racing Outreach, the event highlights the women in and around motorsports while contributing generous amounts to charity. All the on-track events were previously held on a small track at Charlotte Motor Speedway, shifting to Trackhouse Motorplex for the first time this year.

NASCAR's Garage 56 project ends on a successful note

Le Mans 24 Hour Race

NASCAR's venture into the 24 Hours of Le Mans has made headlines all across the globe as the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 took the checkered flag for the toughest endurance race in the world.

The Garage 56 team took home a 39th-place finish, out of the 62 entrants across all categories. Completing the race displayed the strength of their next-gen car to the entire world.

Chad Knauss, Hendrick Motorsports Vice President of Competition, spearheaded the project to a successful end, said after the race:

"When the green flag was waved, it felt like we had already won the trophy."

"With the exception of a few full-timers, most of the projects were side jobs, and that is what I am most proud of. Everyone accepted that they wanted to be part of this passionate project, and if passionate people gather, you can do anything!"

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson, who was a part of the star-studded driver lineup of the team, termed the race as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

