Where did NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson and Garage 56 finish in Le Mans 24?

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson took the checkered flag for the Garage 56 team at the end of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, as the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 finished the toughest and oldest endurance race in the world.

NASCAR's venture in Europe ended on a successful note as the Garage 56 team managed to complete the 24-hour race in France. After starting the race in the 39th position overall, out of the 62 entrants, the #24 Next-gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 finished the race in the same position. They finished 57 laps behind the lead car with 26 pit stops made in the entire period.

The #24 Chevrolet was the last running car to reach the checkered flag as all other cars retired from the race. Completing the 24-hour race is a monumental achievement for NASCAR, showcasing the strength of the next-gen car to the entire world.

Over the race, the #24 next-gen car completed 285 laps, covering a total distance of 2,413 miles. For reference, the longest Cup Series race covers only 600 miles. The Chevrolet RO7 engine performed well over the 24 hours, without major issues.

Drivers Jimmie Johnson, Jenson Button, and Mike Rockenfeller put in commendable efforts as they drove in turbulent weather conditions. Rockenfeller took the green flag on Saturday, before handing the wheel to Johnson, and then it was Button's turn.

It was smooth sailing for the team before a drive line issue bugged them, causing them to drop several laps behind the LM GTE Am cars. However, the issue was resolved and Jimmie Johnson drove the final 96 minutes stint to the checkered flag.

Jenson Button spent the longest time behind the wheel at 07 hours and 25 minutes, while Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller were close to the 7-hour mark.

While the Garage 56 team wasn't competing with any cars on the grid, its performance and lap times matched the LM GTE Am class. The #24 car was particularly quick over a single lap, only marginally slower than the GTE Am class.

Overall, NASCAR's Le Mans entry was a huge success.

Jimmie Johnson speaks about driving in the rain at Le Mans

In the early hours of the race, there was heavy downpour on the track. Le Mans rookie Jimmie Johnson endured the tough conditions and managed to continue without crashing the car. He said after his early stint in the wet (via hendrickmotorsports.com):

"There was a pop-up shower at the start of the lap and it was just pouring. I came around a corner on slicks and it was just a downpour..."

"I tried (to prepare for these conditions) in the sim, but they can’t simulate rain like it really is. The night time (sim) driving was pretty useful and worked out well, but the sim is easy because you can’t get hurt. You just hit reset and you’re back on the track. Real life, real fear, real consequences make a big difference."

With his first experience of Le Mans under his belt, Johnson has already expressed interest in future Le Mans races.

