2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series announces new sponsorship with Ferris Mowers

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team Halmar Friesen Racing recently announced its new partnership with Ferris Mowers. The team fields the #52 Toyota Tundra TRD driven by Stewart Friesen in the junior stock car racing series. The official announcement from the two organizations joining forces took place last week on Thursday, with representatives from both parties coming together to do so.

39-year-old Canadian-American driver Stewart Friesen will be seen sporting a Ferris Mowers-inspired livery in the 2023 season of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on six occasions. Starting their partnership at Texas Motor Speedway on April 1st, 2023, both organizations plan to join forces until the race at The Milwaukee Mile on August 27th, 2023.

Representatives from Briggs & Straton, manufacturers of Ferris Mowers, along with representatives from the Halmar Friesen Racing team, gathered last week to make the official announcement. Christin Wam, senior director of marketing at Briggs & Stratton, said:

“We’re excited to expand our involvement with the racing community this year by partnering with HFR, Stewart Friesen and the No. 52 truck. Given that race car drivers and lawn contractors alike are always looking for the best possible ride, the partnership just makes sense.”

Stewart Friesen is also looking forward to the partnership, with the Niagra-on-the-Lake, Canada native elaborating:

“I’m looking forward to representing Ferris mowers nationally in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and on Ferris’s home turf in the Northeast Modified events. As someone who mows a lot of acreage at home when I'm not racing, I’m looking forward to the smooth ride and superior quality of a Ferris mower. Everyone at HFR is excited to welcome Ferris to our team, and we look forward to a successful 2023 season.”

Officials also dedicated the partnership to the late Bill Shea, a Ferris Mowers executive whose brainchild was to sponsor the Halmar Friesen Racing team.

Former TV star/comedian Frankie Muniz to make NASCAR debut in the 2023 ARCA Menards Series

After several rumors floated around former Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz's debut in the world of NASCAR, the 37-year-old racing aficionado has officially confirmed his arrival on the scene.

Finally making my dream a reality, this one is for my son and showing him that you can always chase your dreams.



Excited for this opportunity with Rette Jones Racing, Ford, and our partners to go full time racing for an ARCA National Series Championship in 2023. Finally making my dream a reality, this one is for my son and showing him that you can always chase your dreams.Excited for this opportunity with Rette Jones Racing, Ford, and our partners to go full time racing for an ARCA National Series Championship in 2023. https://t.co/OhbFnlMNKW

Rette Jones Racing will be seen fielding Malcolm from the hit show Malcolm in the Middle, behind the wheel of the #30 Ford Mustang. Muniz further elaborated on the opportunity that lies ahead of him and said:

"It’s with the utmost excitement, optimism and gratitude that I’m joining Rette Jones Racing for the full ARCA Menards Series schedule this year. Ever since childhood, it’s been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision, while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time race car driver."

The ARCA Menards Series will kick off its 2023 season with its annual pre-race practice at Daytona this weekend.

