2023 NASCAR Daytona 500: Points table after the race at Daytona International Speedway

It was a memorable day and a perfect start for the 75th anniversary of NASCAR racing. The results of the Daytona 500 came down to late-race crashes once again as JTG Daugherty Racing driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. emerged victorious after a wild wreck froze the field in the second overtime at the Daytona International Speedway.

With the win, he became the 42nd driver to clinch NASCAR's crown jewel and end his 199-race winless streak since winning at Daytona in July 2017.

Meanwhile, two-time Cup champion Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher, and pole-sitter Alex Bowman.

AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain and Riley Herbst completed the top 10.

The 65th annual Daytona 500 marked the longest Great American Race in the history of NASCAR – at record 212 laps. Sunday’s race was three laps and 7.5 miles longer than the 2020 Daytona 500, which held the previous record.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 65th annual Daytona 500

With the completion of season-opener Daytona 500, drivers have been awarded points based on their performances throughout the 500-mile race.

The victory at Daytona 500 earned Ricky Stenhouse Jr. an interim spot in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

With a P2 finish, reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano took the lead in the points table by two points over Chris Buescher and four points over Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers that stand in the latest release Cup Series points table are as follows:

Joey Logano - 52 Chris Buescher - 50 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 48 Christopher Bell - 44 Alex Bowman - 41 Ross Chastain - 38 Ryan Blaney - 37 Kevin Harvick - 37 AJ Allmendinger - 34 Martin Truex Jr - 32 Brad Keselowski- 32 Daniel Suarez - 30 Aric Almirola- 29 Austin Cindric - 29 Corey Lajoie - 27 Kyle Larson - 24 Cody Ware - 23 Denny Hamlin - 22 Bubba Wallace - 21 Michael McDowell - 21 Kyle Busch - 18 Ty Gibbs - 17 Todd Gilliland- 15 Noah Gragson - 13 Harrison Burton - 13 Ryan Preece - 11 Jimmie Johnson - 10 Chase Elliott - 9 William Byron - 8 Justin Haley - 5 Austin Dillon - 4 Chase Briscoe - 2 Erik Jones - 1 Tyler Reddick - 1 Ty Dillon – 1

Catch drivers and teams next at the Auto Club Speedway on February 26, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes