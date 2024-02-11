2024 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Full results of the season-opener at New Smyrna Speedway

The opening race of the 2024 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season is finally done and dusted. The New Smyrna Beach Area Visitors Bureau 200 was started at 7:45 pm ET on Saturday, February 10, at New Smyrna Speedway, with a total of 34 entries.

Ron Silk claimed victory in the first race of the season at the half-mile oval, winning it for the second consecutive year on Saturday. Silk crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.425 seconds ahead of Justin Bonsignore.

Speaking about the final restart of the race, Silk said:

“I knew I was sitting in a pretty good spot in third there. The two guys were on, they weren’t much older tires, but 20 laps makes a difference. So I was able to kind of push Austin (Beers) by Doug (Coby) there and could kind of make quick work of him. Then luckily was just able to get a little bit of a gap that I could manage to the end.”

Meanwhile, Justin Bonsignore finished runner-up, followed by Doug Coby, Patrick Emerling, and Trevor Catalano in the top five. Austin Beers, Tyler Rypkema, Andrew Krause, Jake Johnson, and Matt Hirschmann completed the top 10.

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2024 New Smyrna Beach Area Visitors Bureau 200 at New Smyrna Speedway:

#16 - Ron Silk #51 - Justin Bonsignore #7 - Doug Coby #1 - Patrick Emerling #56 - Trevor Catalano* #64 - Austin Beers #32 - Tyler Rypkema #24 - Andrew Krause #3 - Jake Johnson #60 - Matt Hirschmann #22 - Kyle Bonsignore #46 - Craig Lutz #40 - Ryan Preece #14 - Ryan Newman #99 - Ronnie Williams #36 - Dave Sapienza #25 - Brian Robie #02 - Joey Coulter #4 - Tim Connolly #18 - Ken Heagy #34 - JB Fortin #26 - Gary McDonald #00 - Brett Meservey* #42 - Spencer Davis #01 - Melissa Fifield #58 - Eric Goodale #84 - Tyler Catalano* #19 - Anthony Sesely #23 - Carson Loftin* #54 - Tommy Catalano #09 - Christopher Hatton, Jr.* #2 - JR Bertuccio #8 - John-Michael Shenette* #20 - Eddie McCarthy

Catch the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour teams and drivers next at Richmond Raceway for the second race of the 2024 Whelen Modified Tour season on March 29, 2024.