2024 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Full results of the season-opener at New Smyrna Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 11, 2024 23:58 IST
Ron Silk won New Smyrna Beach Area Visitors Bureau 200
The opening race of the 2024 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season is finally done and dusted. The New Smyrna Beach Area Visitors Bureau 200 was started at 7:45 pm ET on Saturday, February 10, at New Smyrna Speedway, with a total of 34 entries.

Ron Silk claimed victory in the first race of the season at the half-mile oval, winning it for the second consecutive year on Saturday. Silk crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.425 seconds ahead of Justin Bonsignore.

Speaking about the final restart of the race, Silk said:

“I knew I was sitting in a pretty good spot in third there. The two guys were on, they weren’t much older tires, but 20 laps makes a difference. So I was able to kind of push Austin (Beers) by Doug (Coby) there and could kind of make quick work of him. Then luckily was just able to get a little bit of a gap that I could manage to the end.”

Meanwhile, Justin Bonsignore finished runner-up, followed by Doug Coby, Patrick Emerling, and Trevor Catalano in the top five. Austin Beers, Tyler Rypkema, Andrew Krause, Jake Johnson, and Matt Hirschmann completed the top 10.

NASCAR’s 2024 New Smyrna Beach Area Visitors Bureau 200 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2024 New Smyrna Beach Area Visitors Bureau 200 at New Smyrna Speedway:

  1. #16 - Ron Silk
  2. #51 - Justin Bonsignore
  3. #7 - Doug Coby
  4. #1 - Patrick Emerling
  5. #56 - Trevor Catalano*
  6. #64 - Austin Beers
  7. #32 - Tyler Rypkema
  8. #24 - Andrew Krause
  9. #3 - Jake Johnson
  10. #60 - Matt Hirschmann
  11. #22 - Kyle Bonsignore
  12. #46 - Craig Lutz
  13. #40 - Ryan Preece
  14. #14 - Ryan Newman
  15. #99 - Ronnie Williams
  16. #36 - Dave Sapienza
  17. #25 - Brian Robie
  18. #02 - Joey Coulter
  19. #4 - Tim Connolly
  20. #18 - Ken Heagy
  21. #34 - JB Fortin
  22. #26 - Gary McDonald
  23. #00 - Brett Meservey*
  24. #42 - Spencer Davis
  25. #01 - Melissa Fifield
  26. #58 - Eric Goodale
  27. #84 - Tyler Catalano*
  28. #19 - Anthony Sesely
  29. #23 - Carson Loftin*
  30. #54 - Tommy Catalano
  31. #09 - Christopher Hatton, Jr.*
  32. #2 - JR Bertuccio
  33. #8 - John-Michael Shenette*
  34. #20 - Eddie McCarthy

Catch the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour teams and drivers next at Richmond Raceway for the second race of the 2024 Whelen Modified Tour season on March 29, 2024.

