“23XI Changing the game”; “Like an F1 shop”: Fans react as new photos of Denny Hamlin & Michael Jordan’s new $16m office

NASCAR fans reacted to the images of Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's new 23XI Racing headquarters. The building named Airspeed, is a 114,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility which is located near Charlotte, North Carolina.

23XI Racing is currently in its 4th full season operating in the NASCAR Cup Series. The Toyota team has six wins to their credit, with the most recent one coming in the 2024 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway through the hands of Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Toyota Camry XSE.

Veteran journalist Adam Stern posted pictures of various segments inside the building.

Several fans reacted to the images of Airspeed, with one saying that 23XI Racing was "changing the game".

"23XI changing the game," the fan said.

Another likened Airspeed to a Formula One shop.

"That looks like an F1 shop," the fan commented.

Here are a few other fan reactions on the pictures of Airspeed:

"If there was any questions as to whether Michael Jordan was all in with @NASCAR , this should dispel those thoughts. Nice job @23XIRacing," said a fan."

"Not gunna lie not a 23xi fan but this is badass," said another fan.

However, some fans wondered how the Hamlin and Jordan-owned team built such a grand facility amidst the rumors of NASCAR teams operating on low budgets.

"Teams complain about not getting enough money, while spending millions to build these over the top garages," one fan commented.

"Operating on a “shoestring” budget," added another.

Denny Hamlin shares his take on recent Racehub news

Denny Hamlin at the Food City 500 in Bristol, Tennessee

NASCAR Racehub, the one-hour daily program on FS1 is reportedly ending with its last show expected to air on June 11. When Denny Hamlin got to hear the news, he was not pleased.

In a recent episode of Actions Detrimental, Hamlin said that he was not an admirer of the show being replaced.

"My intuition says it’s going to get replaced with something, whether it be NASCAR or one of the new partners or something, but I don’t love getting off of FS1 for an hour a week. I don’t love it, but it’s not our decision," the 43-year-old said as quoted by on3.

"What I understood too, that was a real money-loss for FOX. They spent quite a bit of money, per year, putting that on. It was a net negative," he added.

Denny Hamlin is currently third in the Drivers' standings at the NASCAR Cup Series with 447 points to his name, 39 behind table-topper Kyle Larson. The American has won three races so far, at the Food City 500, Toyota Owners 400 and the Wirth 400. His last race was the Goodyear 400, where he finished fourth.