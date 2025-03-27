23XI and FRM fire back at NASCAR’s counterclaim, citing an ‘act of desperation’

The ongoing dispute between NASCAR, 23XI Racing, and Front Row Motorsports has taken a new turn. Recently, the governing body filed a countersuit against the teams and 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan's manager. However, the team believes it is “an act of desperation" and should be dismissed.

The standoff between the teams and the sanctioning body began in October 2024. Among the 15 teams, Front Row Motorsports and 23XI Racing refused to sign the new charter agreement and filed an anti-trust lawsuit against the sanctioning body's chairman, Jim France. The Stock Car Association refused to let the teams run in the series as charter teams, but later in December's hearing, things settled in favor of the teams.

Stock car analyst Matt Weaver shared the news on X and captioned it:

"23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports have filed to dismiss NASCAR's counterclaim against the two teams. Reading through the documents and will have a story out shortly."

The governing body explained they filed the counterclaim because FRM and 23XI Racing broke the Sherman Antitrust Act in the first place, and the teams are at fault. The governing body also mentioned that the teams pressured and threatened them into accepting their demands. Additionally, Michael Jordan's business manager, Curtis Polk, orchestrated anticompetitive behavior.

However, 23XI Racing and FRM's attorney believe this action is just a "distraction" and stated (via FOX Sports.com):

“Today’s counterclaim by NASCAR is a meritless distraction and a desperate attempt to shift attention away from its own unlawful, monopolistic actions."

23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan claims the countersuit by the governing body is a "personal" attack. Following the same, the sanctioning body warned the teams that if they win the lawsuit, the charter system can be eliminated from the sport. However, the teams believe it is a scare tactic to pressure them into siding with the association.

NASCAR team 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan reacts to the current injunction appeal

On March 14, 2025, stock car analyst Boba Pockrass shared the latest update on the ongoing battle between the governing body and the teams. The insider explained the update, writing:

"What to know about NASCAR antitrust lawsuit: Teams respond to injunction appeal @NASCARONFOX"

The teams were allowed to run in the 2025 season as charter teams amid the ongoing lawsuit. The teams wrote:

"The injunction maintains the status quo for the 2025 season, with minimum disruption to both sides, for just enough time to allow a jury to decide the antitrust claims."

"The charters provide the teams with much less revenue and less favorable terms than would prevail in a market unrestrained by NASCAR’s unlawful monopsony. ... Teams do not have a fair opportunity to earn a return on their investments — tens of millions of dollars each year," they added.

The 23XI Racing team lineup features Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and a new driver, Riley Herbst. Meanwhile, Front Row Motorsports will feature Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith, and Noah Gragson in the Cup Series.

