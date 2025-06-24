23XI and FRM’s attorney is ‘encouraged’ yet ‘disappointed’ by the Federal Court’s decision on NASCAR

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports' attorney Jeffrey Kessler shared his thoughts on the Federal Court's decision on NASCAR. In a recent statement, Mr. Kessler, who's handling 23XI and FRM's court case against the sanctioning body, stated that he was disappointed by Judge Bell's decision, even though it felt encouraging.
Sharing the statement, Mr. Kessler opened up that he was disappointed after Judge Bell did not dismiss NASCAR's "meritless" counterclaim, after 23XI and FRM filed a motion for dismissal. In the statement, shared by veteran journalist Bob Pockrass, Jeffrey Kessler stated,
"Judge Bell's decision today is encouraging even though we are disappointed that he did not dismiss NASCAR's meritless, retaliatory counterclaim. The judge's recognition of many of our arguments, including the efficiency and necessity of joint negotiations and lack of credible evidence, reinforces our confidence that we will prevail in summary judgment."
"This counterclaim is a tactic by NASCAR to divide and distract. We remain confident in our case and motivated by our original intent - to ensure a competitive and fair sport for all drivers, fans, teams, and partners," the statement further added.
Judge Bell's decision has come amid the ongoing charter dispute between the sanctioning body and 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports that started last year. 23XI, owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan, and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin, and Front Row Motorsports, owned by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, decided not to agree to the latest Cup Series charter agreement, a franchise system the sanctioning body wanted to continue with.
While all the other teams agreed on the new proposal, it was only 23XI and FRM that decided not to sign the agreement. Even though the teams continue to race in the Cup Series, there has been an ongoing case of motions and counter-motions between the two parties.
23XI Racing owner sent a clear message to NASCAR regarding the ongoing legal fight
Denny Hamlin, the co-owner of 23XI Racing, delivered a strong message to NASCAR on the ongoing legal tussle between the two parties. Speaking to the media ahead of the Cup Series race at Pocono, here's what the JGR driver said:
"I have stated publicly that I've always hoped cooler heads would prevail... I can tell you this is, it’s not on our end that needs, you know, the cooler heads. It's certainly, we've said that. I think the difference is they're saying different things on their side. So, we're prepared to go all the way."
Besides being the co-owner of 23XI Racing, a team that fields three full-time cars, Denny Hamlin also races under full-time obligation for Joe Gibbs Racing. He drives the #11 Toyota Camry XSE.
