  23XI Racing president comments on breaking Bubba Wallace's playoff bubble after crown jewel win at Indianapolis 

23XI Racing president comments on breaking Bubba Wallace’s playoff bubble after crown jewel win at Indianapolis 

By Zarec Sanchez
Published Jul 30, 2025 01:52 GMT
Bubba Wallace and Steve Lauletta
Bubba Wallace (right) and Steve Lauletta (left) - Source: Imagn

23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta shared his thoughts on Bubba Wallace's victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. Lauletta told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that the team didn't lose faith in Wallace, considering the #23 team has been running well all year.

Driving the #23 Toyota Camry, Wallace, 31, started the Brickyard 400 in second place. On lap 157, the Alabama native was leading the race before NASCAR threw the red flag due to rain on the track, which posed a safety risk.

The race went to double OT, where Wallace fended off Larson despite having fuel concerns. He crossed the finish line in first place for his first win of the 2025 NASCAR season, which guaranteed him one of the 16 spots for the playoffs. Speaking about the 23XI Racing driver's race-winning performance in Indy, Steve Lauletta said (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on X):

“I think they've been running really well all year, so nobody was ever losing faith that this is what the end result was going to be, that they were going to make it into victory lane.” [at the start of the video]

After the team boss recalled the decision to replace Bootie Barker with Charles Denike as the crew chief for the #23 team, Lauletta added:

“We talk about the five-year plan that Denny (Hamlin) set out, and we're in year five at 23XI. So it's just a great feeling to get that life on the bubble over for Bubba, which we've been living through the last several years, and know that we're in the playoffs, and we can focus forward.” [0:36]
As of posting, Bubba Wallace has amassed one win, four top-5s, and eight top-10s. His first-place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway saw him snap his 100-race winless streak for his third career victory and first crown jewel win.

“He nailed it all weekend”: Bubba Wallace's crew chief on his win at Indianapolis

Aside from 23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta, Bubba Wallace's crew chief, Charles Denike, spoke about the driver's win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Denike argued that Wallace had a strong weekend from start to finish, including the pre-race sessions (practice and qualifying).

During the practice session, Wallace was the 14th fastest driver around the 2.5-mile track with a 50.18-second lap time, only 0.74 seconds off the leader, Denny Hamlin. After collecting data from practice, he secured row one alongside pole-sitter Chase Briscoe in the qualifying session.

In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Charles Denike said:

“Winning for the first time is super special, no matter where it is.”
“He (Bubba Wallace) nailed it all weekend, practice, qualifying, and the race. Just executed a flawless race all day long,” he added. [0:45]

This year marks Charles Denike's first year in 23XI Racing, let alone the NASCAR Cup Series. Denike was a former engineer officer in the United States Army before spending five full seasons as a crew chief in the Craftsman Truck Series. He replaced Bootie Barker, who remained with 23XI as part of the competition leadership department.

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

