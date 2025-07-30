23XI Racing president comments on breaking Bubba Wallace’s playoff bubble after crown jewel win at Indianapolis 

23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta shared his thoughts on Bubba Wallace's victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. Lauletta told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that the team didn't lose faith in Wallace, considering the #23 team has been running well all year.Driving the #23 Toyota Camry, Wallace, 31, started the Brickyard 400 in second place. On lap 157, the Alabama native was leading the race before NASCAR threw the red flag due to rain on the track, which posed a safety risk.The race went to double OT, where Wallace fended off Larson despite having fuel concerns. He crossed the finish line in first place for his first win of the 2025 NASCAR season, which guaranteed him one of the 16 spots for the playoffs. Speaking about the 23XI Racing driver's race-winning performance in Indy, Steve Lauletta said (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on X):“I think they've been running really well all year, so nobody was ever losing faith that this is what the end result was going to be, that they were going to make it into victory lane.” [at the start of the video]After the team boss recalled the decision to replace Bootie Barker with Charles Denike as the crew chief for the #23 team, Lauletta added:“We talk about the five-year plan that Denny (Hamlin) set out, and we're in year five at 23XI. So it's just a great feeling to get that life on the bubble over for Bubba, which we've been living through the last several years, and know that we're in the playoffs, and we can focus forward.” [0:36]As of posting, Bubba Wallace has amassed one win, four top-5s, and eight top-10s. His first-place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway saw him snap his 100-race winless streak for his third career victory and first crown jewel win.“He nailed it all weekend”: Bubba Wallace's crew chief on his win at IndianapolisAside from 23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta, Bubba Wallace's crew chief, Charles Denike, spoke about the driver's win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Denike argued that Wallace had a strong weekend from start to finish, including the pre-race sessions (practice and qualifying).During the practice session, Wallace was the 14th fastest driver around the 2.5-mile track with a 50.18-second lap time, only 0.74 seconds off the leader, Denny Hamlin. After collecting data from practice, he secured row one alongside pole-sitter Chase Briscoe in the qualifying session.In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Charles Denike said:“Winning for the first time is super special, no matter where it is.”“He (Bubba Wallace) nailed it all weekend, practice, qualifying, and the race. Just executed a flawless race all day long,” he added. [0:45]This year marks Charles Denike's first year in 23XI Racing, let alone the NASCAR Cup Series. Denike was a former engineer officer in the United States Army before spending five full seasons as a crew chief in the Craftsman Truck Series. He replaced Bootie Barker, who remained with 23XI as part of the competition leadership department.