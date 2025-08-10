23XI Racing’s billionaire owner Michael Jordan in attendance at NASCAR outing in Watkins Glen

Michael Jordan, the NBA legend with a net worth of $3.6 billion (per Celebrity Net Worth), was spotted supporting his team at Watkins Glen as the season enters the final three races of the regular season. He was spotted by Davey Segal, who shared his picture on X.Jordan has become a significant name in NASCAR, starting his personal racing team, 23XI Racing, in association with driver Denny Hamlin in September 2020. Making its NASCAR debut in 2021, the team fields the famous No. 23 Toyota car with Bubba Wallace being its debut driver. The team also fields Tyler Reddick and Riley Herbst.23XI Racing is also notable due to its technical partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing and its ability to bring fresh commercial attention and awareness to the sport. The investment made by Jordan was a momentous one, not just in the history of NASCAR, but also in the history of the sports industry in general, because he became one of the most high-profile owners in the history of the sport and helped to diversify the direction of NASCAR.Davey Segal tweeted:&quot;Michael Jordan is in the house at @WGI today.&quot;In October 2024, Jordan's team 23XI Racing filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR, accusing it of what the team described as unfair practices that it said favored the France family at the expense of the teams, drivers, sponsors and fans.Michael Jordan's team and NASCAR urged to settle ongoing legal battle by federal judgeIn June 2025, a federal judge urged Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing and NASCAR to settle their escalating legal battle over the sport’s charter system, citing deep concerns about the financial and operational costs associated with prolonged litigation.The dispute centers around antitrust claims from 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, who allege that NASCAR’s charter agreements create an unfair monopoly by forcing teams into restrictive contracts that limit competition and revenue opportunities, a situation Judge Kenneth Bell described as (via AP News):“It’s hard to picture a winner if this goes to the mat — or to the flag — in this case. It scares me to death to think about what all this is costing.”Tensions intensified when NASCAR responded with a countersuit, accusing Jordan’s business manager and advisor Curtis Polk of orchestrating anticompetitive collective bargaining and threatening a team boycott of marquee races, accusations that further polarized negotiations and spilled into heated courtroom arguments.