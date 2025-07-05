23XI Racing unveils Michael Jordan sneaker-inspired paint scheme for Tyler Reddick at Chicago Street Race 

23XI Racing recently unveiled the car that Tyler Reddick will drive this coming Sunday, July 6, in the Grant Park 165 Cup Series race. The 75-lap event will roll out on the iconic street circuit located in Grant Park, Chicago, and be televised on TNT Sports, 2 pm ET onwards. Fans can also listen to exclusive radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Reddick, a back-to-back two-time Xfinity Series champion, is currently in his sixth full season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He drives the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE under a multi-year contract with 23XI that will expire at the end of the 2025 season.

That being said, Tyler Reddick is one of the drivers still vying for their maiden win of the 2025 season. Last week at Atlanta, Reddick bagged a P4, marking his fourth top five of the year. This Sunday in Chicago, the Californian will pilot a special, Michael Jordan-inspired livery.

Announcing the same on Instagram, 23XI wrote,

“Shattered backboards and brackets 🏀”

Michael Jordan happens to be the co-owner of the team that Tyler Reddick drives for. So, the paint job is an unmistakable nod to Jordan’s career in the NBA and the legendary brand that Nike named after him.

Tyler Reddick will enter Sunday’s race sixth in the driver standings. He has four top fives and six top 10s to his name. At Chicago, his average finish is 15.0 (as per driveraverages.com). This is going to be his third start at the racetrack.

When Tyler Reddick led 23XI Racing’s first-ever front row sweep

Tyler Reddick won his 10th pole for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) earlier this year. With a lap time of 1 minute, 38.076 seconds (at 88.095 mph), the speedster bested his teammate Bubba Wallace by 0.224 seconds.

Reddick started the race on Row 1, alongside his 23XI teammate. It marked 23XI Racing’s first-ever front-row sweep. Reddick lauded his team for making his car run better, especially following his 16th-place finish in practice.

“All in all, just I think today really threw us for a loop, the pace was nowhere what we thought it was going to be, and everyone here on this No. 45, and everybody at 23XI really had to go to work on our Toyota Camry’s, and we made massive improvements I think from practice one to practice two,” Tyler Reddick said in a statement (quoted by Racing America).

“Just really glad the day went like it did, it’s going to be great track position for us tomorrow,” he added.

Reddick finished third, leading nine laps in all, while Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell took the checkered flag. Rounding up the top five that day were William Byron (second), Chase Elliott (fourth), and Kyle Busch (fifth).

