$24M-worth Joey Logano explores NASCAR's evolving pit stop strategies at superspeedways ahead of Talladega Cup race

Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano recently highlighted the evolving pitstop strategies at superspeedways, noting that all teams have now resorted to fuel-saving tactics helping shave their pit stop times.

NASCAR's superspeedway races have brought different teams under the same manufacturer into an alliance, employing similar strategies to remain in the draft. However, in recent years, draft racing has evolved into fuel-saving tactics for the majority of the race with a short burst to the checkered flag in the final laps.

Ahead of NASCAR's visit to the Talladega Superspeedway, Joey Logano, worth $24 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), elaborated on the fuel-saving strategy. He explained that drivers in the pack save fuel throughout the race, aiming to reduce their refueling time, considering that most drivers don't opt to change tires.

"The new one now is fuel-saving, that's been one of the biggest things now. We saw at Daytona, we saw it in the last few years, but now every team is on it. Everyone saves fuel during the beginning part of the stage, so that they can shorten up their pitstop," Logano said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Logano added that this fuel-saving parade can be eradicated by increasing tire degradation over the stint, forcing drivers to swap all four tires in pit stops. The Penske driver explained:

"How does that go away? One would be needing to take tires, everyone comes in for fuel only most of the times, maybe some guys do two. If you needed tires, you wouldn't be waiting on fuel anymore and you would wide open the whole time. So if we have more tire wear, that would probably get rid of that."

Joey Logano is not anticipating any tire wear during this weekend's GEICO 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway and expects drivers to employ fuel-saving tactics in the race.

Joey Logano heads to Talladega beaming with confidence

Nine races into the NASCAR Cup season, Joey Logano's highlights were his performances in the first two superspeedway races at Daytona and Atlanta, where he ran up front for much of the race.

With the Cup Series heading to Talladega, Logano is beaming with confidence as the Penske Fords have been the class of the field on drafting tracks. Previewing his weekend at the 2.66-mile oval, the #22 Ford driver said via SpeedwayDigest.com:

"Talladega has been a great track for Ford, Penske, and all of us. We have been in contention every time we go down there. Our superspeedway program is our strength right now. We have seen that in qualifying and have seen the performance at Atlanta and Daytona so far. I have a lot of confidence going there."

Joey Logano has won three races at Talladega and is one of the favorites to clinch Ford's first win in the Cup Series this season.