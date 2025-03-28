$250M worth Gene Haas’ NASCAR driver set to honor Kurt Busch’s iconic Daytona 500 win at Darlington

Gene Haas' NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Sam Mayer, will pay tribute to Kurt Busch's 2017 Daytona 500 victory during Darlington's Throwback weekend. Busch, driving for Stewart-Haas Racing, won the 59th edition of the Great American Race in 2017, piloting the #41 Ford.

Kurt Busch joined Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014, and the team switched from Chevy to Ford in 2017. The new partnership got off to a strong start, with Busch making a last-lap pass on Kyle Larson to win the Daytona 500, parking his #41 Ford in Victory Lane at the season opener.

Haas Factory Team driver Sam Mayer, who pilots the #41 Ford in the Xfinity Series, will honor Busch’s crown jewel victory. The #41 Ford Mustang paint scheme features red and black colors, with Audibel as the primary sponsor. The design also includes a patch of grass on the hood, replicating subtle details from the Daytona 500-winning car.

The 21-year-old driver backed by Gene Haas (net worth $250 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth) shared his excitement about the opportunity to race one of his favorite paint schemes. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"I’m so excited to have this throwback at Darlington! This was one of my favorite schemes and being able to race it myself is awesome. @KurtBusch"

In 2023, Sam Mayer, then driving the #1 JR Motorsports Chevy, paid tribute to Busch's rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series, replicating the #97 Sharpie/Rubbermaid Ford paint scheme from 2001. Mayer joined the rebranded Haas Factory Team this year and will pay tribute to the ex-SHR driver at Darlington on April 5.

Kurt Busch, the 2004 NASCAR Cup champion, left Gene Haas' co-owned team, Stewart-Haas Racing, after the 2018 season to join Chip Ganassi Racing and later 23XI Racing. A crash at Pocono in July 2022 ended his career, and he announced his retirement in 2023.

Gene Haas's drivers in the hunt for a $100,000 bonus at Martinsville

Gene Haas' team drivers Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer will compete for the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus this weekend at Martinsville Speedway. Mayer finished second at Homestead-Miami Speedway last weekend, while Creed was classified fifth at the checkered flag.

Although Kyle Larson dominated the Xfinity race at Homestead, Justin Allgaier capitalized on a late-race restart to win the race and the $100,000 bonus. Mayer was Larson's closest competitor, but a mistake on the restart cost both drivers the victory. Austin Hill is the fourth driver eligible for the bonus this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Martinsville Speedway marks the second stop for the Dash 4 Cash program this season, with the top four eligible drivers advancing to the third race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 12 and so on for the final race at the iconic Rockingham Speedway on April 19.

The US Marine Corps 250 Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway is scheduled on Saturday, March 29, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action live on CW, MRN, and Sirius XM.

